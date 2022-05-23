On May 16th, Clayton Robert Kessler, 20 of Buffalo was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On May 16th, Jordan Steven Lorentz, 33 of Cottage Grove was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On May 16th, Michael Eldred Picton, 52 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 16th, Donald Duane Shore Jr, 37 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 16th, Logan Scott Vanderbeek, 22 of Princeton was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On May 17th, Tanja Aino Aho, 44 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 17th, Brendon Michael Greiner, 32 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 1st Degree Controlled Substance and Theft.
On May 17th, Ashley Crystal Klabechek, 23 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 17th, Casey Michael Ruff, 28 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 17th, Matthew Frederick Staffanson, 21 of Maple Plain was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Underage Drink and Drive and 5th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On May 18th, Renee Marie Engels, 54 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 18th, Troy Duane Engels, 56 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 18th, Gregory Janos Katona, 42 of Plymouth was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On May 18th, Karl Vernell LeClair, 40 of Moorhead was arrested in Becker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 18th, Jeffrey James Nixon, 36 of Otsego was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On May 18th, Brian De’Andre Ward Dye, 31 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On May 18th, Marie Elizabeth Wegleitner, 41 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 19th, Iman Ahmed Abdelhakim, 33 of Spring Lake Park was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 19th, Joseph Kwaka Agyei, 28 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On May 19th, Matthew Allen Menth, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On May 19th, Justin Blair Prepodnik, 31 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 20th, John Phillip Hughes, 39 of Bloomington was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree DWI.
On May 20th, Steven Lee Nevins, 37 of Columbia Heights was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On May 21st, Maxwell Eric Chenoweth, 29 of Becker was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 21st, Kevin Roy Reed, 56 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
On May 21st, Bart Michael Rundell, 43 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 22nd, Sara Jean Anderson, 35 of Hoffman was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On May 22nd, Scott Allen Dehmer, 55 of Annandale was arrested in Corinna Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 22nd, Elijah Alan Foss, 42 of Maple Plain was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On May 22nd, Michael Eugene Reeves II, 31 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On May 22nd, Nicholas Allan Styrbicky, 27 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for No proof Insurance and Hit/Run collision failure to stop.
On May 22nd, Eduardo Mauricio Viteri, 50 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 22nd, Steven Wade Wikan, 52 of Annandale was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State.
