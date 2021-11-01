Wright County Sheriff's Office: Arrests for the week ending Oct. 31, 2021

On October 25, Matthew John Koivisto, 33, no permanent address, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and theft.
On October 25, Victoria Lynn Prince-Esmond, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On October 25, Angela Ann Ostwald, 49, of Monticello, was arrested in Polk County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On October 26, Joshua Harley Thompson, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI test refusal.
On October 26, Derek James Painschab, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of introduction of contraband into a jail.
On October 26, Eric Robert Scott, 40, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Sherburne County warrant for driver’s license violations.
On October 27, Lester Buckie Mondeth, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On October 27, Edward Anthony Minerich, 42, of Duluth, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On October 27, Kenneth Ray Beckett, 44, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 27, Alexander John Odegaard, 34, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work violations.
On October 27, Diego Hernandez Chavez, 43, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 28, Christopher Quinn Brenny, 53, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 28, Andrew John Heitzman, 36, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On October 28, Shawn Michael Angevine, 21, of Randall, was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations.
On October 28, Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On October 29, Javier Mata, 39, of Portage, IN, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On October 29, Nicholas Robert Adney, 38, of San Antonio, TX, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.
On October 29, Bobby Thornton, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On October 29, Turner Ray Quilling, 27, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On October 29, Pathoumma Morris, 49, of Eau Claire, WI, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI and a Crow Wing County warrant for theft by swindle.
On October 29, Shai Trouble Kerzel Edwards, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree assault.
On October 29, Danielle Raney Ford, 31, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On October 30, Javier Rubio, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On October 30, Troy Duane Engels, 55, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 30, Kimberly Anne Duffney, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 1st degree criminal damage to property, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and disorderly conduct, a McLeod County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, Hennepin County and Stearns County warrants for false information to law enforcement, Kandiyohi County and Morrison County warrants for theft, and a Mille Lacs County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On October 30, Cory Steven Sund, 35, of Avon, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright
County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On October 30, Grace Kelly Scanlon, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On October 31, Joseph James Sufka, 36, of Clearwater, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for theft and 4th degree assault violations.
