On May 9th, James Scott Beatty Jr, 55 of Dassel was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Intent to Escape Tax on MV Registration.
On May 9th, Sean Michael Bernier, 34 of St Bonifacius was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 9th, Marcus Ricardo Brown, 28 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 2nd Degree DWI and Theft of Motor Fuel.
On May 9th, Danielle Raney Ford, 31 of St Cloud was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On May 9th, Michael J Donavon Poyser, 37 of North Branch was arrested in Chisago County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 10th, John Timothy Dynan, 50 of Elk River was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On May 10th, Horace Zubah Gbanoe Jr, 33 of Crystal was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 10th, Willie Clearance Hampton, 40 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 10th, Matthew Kyle Harvey, 39 of Princeton was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On May 10th, Elya Elizabeth Howe, 28 of Maple Grove was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On May 10th, Matthew Alan Krugerud, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for Give a Peace Officer a False Name.
On May 10th, Nicole Ann Niesen, 29 of Silver Lake was arrested in Mcleod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 10th, Joshua David Robinson, 35 of Rockford was arrested in Carver County on Wright County warrants for Flee a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 10th, Cheryl Lee Senou, 53 of Chaska was arrested in Carver County on a charge of Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On May 10th, Joshua Richard Williams, 23 of East Bethel was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On May 10th, Brenda Lee Zahorski, 56 of Waverly was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree DWI.
On May 11th, Duane Lamont Brooks Jr, 23 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 11th, Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Forest Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 11th, Jonathan Earl Swede Fitch, 20 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 11th, Jonathan Travis Jackson, 23 of Princeton was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for Dangerous Weapons/Metal Knuckles or Switch Blade.
On May 11th, Victor Willis Kleinsteuber, 59 of Albertville was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 11th, Andrew Steven Mohr, 26 of Hutchinson was arrested in Mcleod County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On May 12th, Jamaul Leland Creasy, 33 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On May 12th, Ethan Derek Ellis, 22 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 12th, Kaylee Rae Hermann, 29 of Hastings was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Simple Robbery.
On May 13th, Heather Ann Becker, 47 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 13th, Justin Lee Bieganowski, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 13th, Jeremy Leonard Huray, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 13th, Daniel Patrick Larkin, 43 of Otsego was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for Theft of Motor Fuel.
On May 13th, Camron Michael Peirce, 36 of Fridley was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 13th, Henry Thomas Schelhass IV, 22 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On May 13th, Nicholas Scott Simpson, 25 of Buffalo was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Violate Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On May 13th, Megan Ann Smith, 25 of Little Falls was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 14th, Becky LeeAnn Myers, 50 of Lester Prairie was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On May 14th, Steven Jeremy Sandness, 55 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On May 14th, Brian David White, 37 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On May 15th, Adam Ross Israelson, 37 of Chaska was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 15th, Richard Allen Kmett, 61 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 15th, Keith William Smith, 52 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On May 15th, Steven Douglas Swan, 32 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On May 15th, Liza Carmel Thomas, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.