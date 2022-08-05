On July 25th, David John Dressel, 55 of Howard Lake was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.

On July 25th, Spencer Thomas Gray, 27 of Montrose was arrested in Annandale on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

