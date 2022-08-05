On July 25th, David John Dressel, 55 of Howard Lake was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 25th, Spencer Thomas Gray, 27 of Montrose was arrested in Annandale on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 25th, Justin Mathia Grengs, 35 of St Paul Park was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On July 25th, Devante Love, 29 of St Paul was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 25th, Jonathan Gerald Motyl, 41 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 26th, Matthew Paul Adams, 35 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 26th, Kayla Rose Bavolak, 23 of Minneapolis was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 26th, Olek Douglas Galka, 27 of Delano was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 26th, Austin Charles Hallin, 29 of Princeton was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Burglary.
On July 27th, Coy Thomas Coolen, 26 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for a Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On July 28th, Shaun Alika Brahs, 41 of Anoka was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On July 28th, Nathanael David Miller, 27 of St Cloud was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On July 28th, Brandon David Plante, 27 of Little Falls was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 28th, Nancy Carol Roerick, 52 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 28th, Phoua Yang, 34 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On July 29th, Vincent Edward Bartylla-Evenson, 18 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for a person Under 18 in Possession of Ammo/Pistol.
On July 29th, Gordon James Bratvold, 75 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for Failure to Notify Police of a Traffic Collision.
On July 29th, Steven Arnold Gerhardson, 66 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 29th, Kegan Steven Higgins, 20 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle.
On July 29th, Justin Michael Lowell, 42 of Cokato was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On July 29th, Travis Jon Trainor, 31 of Howard Lake was arrested in Clearwater on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 29th, Michael James Wick, 41 of Maple Plain was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 30th, Sara Elizabeth Lesinski, 30 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On July 30th, Kelly Ann Miller, 61 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 30th, David Thomas Mosford, 18 of Dayton was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On July 30th, Dontra Tevin Salmon, 31 of Eagan was arrested in Otsego on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On July 31st, Garrett Edmund Grussing, 20 of Eden Prairie was arrested in Delano on a charge of Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle.
On July 31st, Joseph Benjermin Avila Rankka, 25 of New Brighton was arrested in Hennepin County
