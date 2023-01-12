On January 2nd, Israel Elias Holt, 24 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property and a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On January 3rd, Christina Ann Kraus, 43 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 3rd, Delayna A Lussier, 19 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 4thDegree Assault and 4th Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On January 3rd, Christopher Antonio Przybylinski, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On January 3rd, Jordan Enrique Przybylinski, 24 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 3rd, Joshua John Saville, 46 of Albertville was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 4th, Mason Michael White, 43 of Minneapolis was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On January 4th, Devin Joseph Willson, 35 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 4th, Melanie Kay Willson, 64 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 5th, Yeng Kong Cha, 39 of Otsego was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 5th, Angela Christine Ellis, 36 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 5th, Maurice Rodarick Eull, 62 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On January 5th, Lisa Shirley Novotny, 44 of Montrose was arrested in Carver County on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
On January 5th, Jerrid Anderson Roushar, 33 of Monticello was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Revocation.
On January 5th, Choua Vang, 39 of St Paul was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 5th, Youan Nyan Weanquoi, 21 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Terroristic Threats and Theft.
On January 5th, Tony Michael Winslow, 43 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 5th, Kally Jo Wojtkiewicz, 33 of Chatfield was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On January 6th, Austin Steven Alama, 26 of Clearwater was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On January 6th, Sean Michael Bernier, 35 of St Bonifacius was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On January 6th, Michael Allen Evenson, 49 of St Louis Park was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 7th, Candice Lynn Johnson, 37 of Hunter ND was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Other State.
On January 7th, Ryan Scott McIntosh, 36 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 7th, Daniel Andres Molina Orjuela, 31 of Maple Grove was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 7th, Jacob Winton Raines, 36 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on charges of Theft and Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On January 8th, Shado Don Brynestad, 40 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Theft, 5thDegree Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property.
On January 8th, William Mackenzie McGowan, 21 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 8th, Hosea Alexander Rodgers, 20 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Carrying a Weapon Without a Permit.
On January 8th, Christopher Allen Rose, 37 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
