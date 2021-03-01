On February 22, Gerald Lamont Bland, 26, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 22, James Earl Meyer, 57, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On February 22, Michael John Lovelace, 36, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct violations.
On February 22, Richard Raymond Probst, 27, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On February 22, Owen Kenneth Keskey, 21, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On February 22, Ryan Alan Jacobson, 36, of Loretto, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 23, Ian David Bargel, 37, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 23, Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 24, of Onamia, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft and a Pine County warrant for financial transaction card fraud.
On February 23, Laura Marie Baltaian, 39, of Spring Lake Park, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 23, James Robert Thissen, 46, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct violations.
On February 23, Lori Jean Delano, 48, of Annandale, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI test refusal.
On February 23, Adam Michael Inderrieden, 36, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On February 24, Joshua Thomas Heineman, 35, of Little Falls, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and violation of an order for protection.
On February 24, Jeffrey Nash Hanson, 55, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On February 24, Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On February 24, Preston Andrews, 55, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On February 24, Clinton Bernard Lorenz, 50, of Hokah, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test and 3rd degree DWI.
On February 24, Timothy Charles Schoen, 55, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 25, Thomas Lorenzo Claiborne, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.
On February 25, Tyler Clayton Thomas, 27, of Clearwater, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 26, Ryan Michael Poppen, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Scott County on Wright County warrants for fleeing law enforcement and theft violations.
On February 26, Kelsey Marie Moen, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 26, Edmund John Richter, 45, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On February 26, Joseph Steward Barse, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On February 27, Joshua David Fobbe, 34, of Kimball, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On February 27, Anthony Allen Fokken, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charges of 2nd degree DWI, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and obstruction of legal process with force.
On February 27, Christopher Lee Pray, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On February 27, Alvin Saah Kpelewah, 30, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of obstruction of legal process, 5thdegree assault and disorderly conduct.
On February 28, Joshua Ray Whitfield, 26, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On February 28, Amory Alban Dean, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On February 28, Kim Eugene Parchem, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 28, Jason John Fobbe, 35, of Forest Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for violation of a no contact order and domestic assault.
On February 28, Kalvin Jerome Wander, 26, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for violation of a no contact order and domestic assault.
On March 1, Bruce Jon Magnan, 47, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
There were 17 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 5 Hit and Run Accidents and 7 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 6 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 102 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.
