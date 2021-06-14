On June 7, Steven Robert Keesling, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a no contact order and Wright County warrants for 1stdegree burglary and motor vehicle theft violations.
On June 7, Alan Dominque Young III, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 7, Joshua Lee Lockhart, 44, of St. Paul, was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 7, David Solomon Walker Rosenthal, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree tampering with a witness violation.
On June 7, Alan Arthur Klingelhoets, 63, no permanent address, was arrested in Itasca County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 7, Thomas Allan Jackson, 32, no permanent address, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On June 7, Nathan Lyle Rasmussen, 35, of Nisswa, was arrested in St. Michael on Wright County warrants for domestic assault, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and an Isanti County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 7, Paige Danielle Raymond, 30, of South Haven, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 7, Jerome Lee Swanson, 19, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of receiving stolen property and an Anoka County warrant for motor vehicle theft .
On June 7, Joseph James Sufka, 36, of Annandale, was arrested in Corrina Township on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 8, Maria Jo Drews, 39, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 8, Kimberly Anne Duffney, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County warrants for 1st degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct violations.
On June 8, Shawn William Lampi, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On June 8, Angel May Williams, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 8, Darren Richard Czanstkowski, 30, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 8, Kimberly Jeanne Posorske, 37, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On June 8, Dean Leonard Gutwasser, 51 of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 9, Robert Allen Whitehead, 47, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On June 9, Lester Buckie Mondeth, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County and Washington County warrants for theft and a Dakota County warrant for violation of emergency powers.
On June 9, John Craig Elletson, 44, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on Wright County warrants for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and snowmobile violations.
On June 10, Jason Daniel Guggenberger, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Dakota County warrant for theft and a Hennepin County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On June 10, Jonathan Mikell Mitchell, 26, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On June 10, Thomas Omar Otterness, 33, of Roseville, was arrested in Delano on Dakota County warrant for theft and a Ramsey County warrant for criminal sexual conduct violations.
On June 10, John Adam Pletcher, 31, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On June 10, Jasani Leara McMorris, 20, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 10, Jason Patrick Sullivan, 41, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and domestic assault.
On June 11, Amelia Meradith Lang, 36, no permanent address, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 11, Tyler James David Kretsch, 32, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 11, Isaiah Joshua Olson-Haverly, 25, of Willmar, was arrested in Renville County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 11, Matthew David Frans, 34, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On June 11, Adam Lee Hoffmeister, 49, of Stacy, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On June 12, Chrissa Marylades Nyberg, 39, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 12, Eric Robert G. Elletson-Smith, 26, of Montrose, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 12, Alicia Caprice Anderson, 54, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On June 12, Martin Keith Oliver, 50, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 12, Vickie Lea Campbell, 70, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 12, Grahm Mark Fletcher, 30, of Plymouth, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 13, Jose M. Quintana Nunez, 50, of Las Cruces, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On June 13, Brandon Joseph Ashton, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 13, Picabo Alejandra Rodriquez, 21, of Annandale, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 13, Emanuel Depriest Evegan, 38, of Oakdale, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 13, Chad Melvin Fobbe, 47 of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 13, Haley Marie Evers, 38, of Grand Forks, ND, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On June 13, Nathan Dean Rogers, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation violations.
On June 14, Brandon James Conavatti, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 14, Laura Lee Madison, 52, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance.
