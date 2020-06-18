On June 8, Kendra Rose Cornwell, 23, of Cambridge, was arrested in Isanti County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 8, Marissa Lisanne Wynde, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 8, Susan Ann Masterman, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Meeker County warrant for theft.
On June 8, Jason Wayne Korby, 32, of Princeton, was arrested in Isanti County on Wright County and Mille Lacs County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 8, Benjamin Surrell Saetre, 38, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree DWI and a Waseca County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.
On June 8, Heather Lee Kuphal, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On June 8, Ryan Matthew Hill, 38, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On June 8, Austin Kevin Juhl, 26, of Annandale, was arrested in Southside Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 8, Dawn Renee Girtz, 61, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for theft violations.
On June 9, Phillip James Roberts, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On June 9, Jay Michael Hazeman, 45, of Monticello, was arrested in Ramsey County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and fugitive from justice violations.
On June 9, Christopher Robert Anderson, 48, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 9, Brayden Nolan Hannegrefs, 20, of Annandale, was arrested in Chatham Township on the charge of criminal vehicular operation.
On June 10, Mason William Brown, 22, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 10, Nickolas Ryan Loken, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 10, Josiah Steven Richard Prigge, 20, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 4th degree DWI violations.
On June 10, Jane Elizabeth Lewis, 21, of Delano, was arrested in Woodland Township on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and obstruction of legal process.
On June 10, Douglas Mehsam-H Brian-Minet, 62, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On June 10, Jesus Uriel Zabala Ortiz, 57, of Melrose, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of criminal vehicular operation.
On June 11, Adam Lee Young, 39, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On June 11, Mahdi Jay Patton, 28, of Atlanta, GA, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree assault violations.
On June 11, Logan Scott Vanderbeek, 20, of Princeton, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 11, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 38, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Corinna Township on the charges of 2nd degree and 5th degree assault.
On June 11, Nathan Earl Robb, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 12, Dylan James Ganske, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 12, Leighton Ray Tripp, 19, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 13, Patrick James Magnuson, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On June 13, Stephen Gregory Wittrock, 28, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 13, Durand Allen Meisenbach, 53, no permanent address, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
On June 13, Joseph Darrell Skogen, 43, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 13, Nancy Carol Roerick, 50, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 14, Daniel Harold Gazett, 55, of Clearwater, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 14, Andrew Graham Christenson, 29, of Watertown, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 14, Charles Joseph Maeyaert, 47, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 14, Keith Brandon Ostwald, 40, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 14, John David Lehman, 56, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 14, Melissa Sue Power, 53, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of disorderly conduct.
There were 25 Property Damage Accidents, 3 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Fatality Accident, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 6 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 6 arrests for DWI, 9 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 96 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
