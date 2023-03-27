On March 20th, Coy Thomas Coolen, 27 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 20th, Raymond Michael Jewell, 25 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On March 20th, Abraham Lawrence Johnson, 26 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 20th, Jessica Marie Painschab Johnson, 49 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 20th, Vergie Lachuna Kitchen, 48 of Forest Lake was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 20th, Daniel Lee Kruse, 44 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 20th, James Clifford Lindahl, 55 of New Hope was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 20th, Kevin Uriel Zelaya Asencio, 23 of Glencoe was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.
On March 21st, Ryan Lynn Christen, 39 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 21st, Jamie Marie Leonard, 44 of Barrett was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 21st, Phillip Lee Olson, 48 of St Cloud was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 21st, Shea Jonathan Polak, 35 of Big Lake was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 21st, Robert Lee Scarbrough, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 21st, Nicholas Jon Seijo, 25 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 21st, Anjali Sharma, 31 of Wauwatosa WI was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 21st, Peter Jeffrey Swenson, 29 of Maple Lake was arrested in Delano on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 21st, Victor Lee Trawick, 53 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Illegal Possession of Machine Guns/Short Barreled Shotguns.
On March 21st, Josue Velez, 21 of Elk River was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Burglary.
On March 22nd, Paul Woodrow Davey, 58 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On March 22nd, Jeshua Robert Kasper, 27 of St Cloud was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 22nd, Brian Thomas Martin, 50 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing County on two Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 22nd, Josiah Jose Wayne Sanchez, 22 of Montrose was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On March 22nd, Elizabeth Marie Wright, 26 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 22nd, Damon Edward Yanta, 44 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 23rd, Daniel John Hilson, 49 of Eden Prairie was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 23rd, Anthony William Osberg, 47 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 23rd, Jeremy James Shoemaker, 39 of Zumbrota was arrested in Isanti County on Wright County warrants for Financial Card Fraud, Theft and 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 23rd, Sean De’Andre Tadych, 19 of Clearwater was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 24th, Mohamed Hussein Aden, 26 of Willmar was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for Give Peace Officer a False Name.
On March 24th, Gabriel Yealemmezbeg Ayele, 25 of Savage was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 24th, Sory Argeliz Carpio De Jesus, 30 of Long Prairie was arrested in Todd County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On March 24th, Olek Douglas Galka, 28 of Howard Lake was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 24th, Junell Christine Gravelle, 38 of Duluth was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 24th, Christopher Edward Ritter, 40 of Dallas TX was arrested in Dallas County TX on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On March 25th, Billy Jerod Crottier, 41 of Litchfield was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Duty to Drive with Due Care/Speed Greater than Reasonable.
On March 25th, Taylor Marie Hendrickson, 19 of Princeton was arrested in South Haven on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 25th, Kristina Marie Lorinser, 36 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 26th, Havard Clarence Barnes, 45 of Hibbing was arrested in Silver Creek on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On March 26th, Randall Todd Heberly, 24 of Corwpoint IN was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 26th, Mark Steven Roelike, 41 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Assault.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.