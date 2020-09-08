On August 31, Seth Kenneth Wozniak, 20, of St Cloud, was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On August 31, David Franklin Bentley, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On August 31, Danny K Mead Jr, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree assault.
On September 1, Krystal Anne Hanson, 50, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Winsted on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Violation.
On September 1, Ryan Matthew Hill, 38, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On September 1, Douglas Lamont Gatlin Jr, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a probation violation.
On September 1, Hunter George Jay Wren, 21, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On September 1, Bashir Abdullahi Muhumed, 22, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of false information to law enforcement.
On September 1, Isaac Martin Hipp, 26, of Ramsey, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On September 2, Woodrow Ernest Breland, 52, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree burglary, terroristic threats and fleeing law enforcement violations.
On September 2, Colgate Wood Jr, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On September 3, Abdinajib Ahmed Ali, 18, of St Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for driving without a valid driver’s license and a Dakota County warrant for theft.
On September 3, Brittian Emperial Hollie, 33, of Apple Valley, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for violation of a no contact order and interference with 911 call violations.
On September 3, Jeffrey Rex Foster, 37, of Delano, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 3, Ethan Paul Coons, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 3, Joseph Steward Barse, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation violations.
On September 3, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On September 4, Daniel Alexander Kisling, 23, of Waite Park, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On September 4, Maria Ann Salgren 42, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On September 4, James Irving Dale, 56, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of check forgery and Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 4, Chloe Alyse Olson, 30, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of theft.
On September 4, Miller Jermaine Johnson, 39, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of check forgery.
On September 5, Robert Leonard Molstad, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct violations.
On September 5, Joshua Travis Hughes, 44, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 5, Michael Edward Payne, 29, of Evansville, WY, was arrested in Monticello on a Polk County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On September 5, David Allen Miller, 42, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On September 6, Aaron Daniel Lynum, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of terroristic threats and domestic assault by strangulation.
On September 6, Jason Jon Schulz, 36, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On September 7, Crystal Ann Collier, 39, of Clearwater, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On September 7, Olek Douglas Galak, 25, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on Wright County warrants for possession of burglary tools and counterfeiting of currency violations.
