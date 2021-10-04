On September 27, Jerome Ivory Herbert, 44, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of domestic assault and obstruction of legal process.
On September 27, Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 24, of Onamia, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County and Pine County warrants for identity theft and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 27, Lauren Nicole Auger-Newsom, 29, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 27, Deandre Jamil Barnes, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 27, Dawn Renee Girtz, 62, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of misuse of toxic substance.
On September 27, Thomas Andrew Aho, 24 of Cokato was arrested in French Lake Township on the charges of 3rd degree criminal damage to property, domestic assault, and obstruction of legal process.
On September 27, Samantha Jean Moen, 36, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for driver’s license violation.
On September 27, Jeri Jerome Knopik, 40, of Andover, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 28, Gary Richard Winters, 49, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a fugitive from justice charge and an Austin, TX warrant for parole violations.
On September 28, Henry Mitchell Holly, 51, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of terroristic threats.
On September 28, Kevin Ambrose Hoeppner, 22, of South St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 28, Matthew Earl Potter, 38, of Hayti, SD, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Lac Qui Parle warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On September 28, Lance Keith Jude, 21, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on Wright County warrants for disorderly conduct and liquor consumption under 21 violations.
On September 28, Craig William Daniels, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of controlled substance violations.
On September 29, Martin Felix Zuniga III, 42, of Watertown, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and obstruction of legal process.
On September 29, Robert Allen Haberman, 46, of Becker, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for theft by swindle violations.
On September 29, Sandon Uriah Collins Dalbec, 41, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On September 29, Mikkel Allen Ferguson, 28, of Little Falls, was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 29, Mistie Harmony Demarre, 30, of Hawick, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for trespassing violations.
On September 29, Daulina Maria McClellan, 56, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On September 29, Anthony James Romano, 25, of South Haven, was arrested in Clearwater Township on a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On September 29, Christopher William Hennessy, 55, of Edmond, OK, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nddegree DWI.
On September 29, Michael Stephen Woods, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 30, Itokagawastena Robert Gill, 25, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of terroristic threats obstruction of legal process, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
On September 30 William Bill Vincent, 20, of Maple Grove, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.
On September 30, Timothy Allen Hanson, 55, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft.
On September 30, Ryan Michael Poppen, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for check forgery violations.
On September 30, Aden Abdi Keynan, 19, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 30, Joshua David Robinson, 35, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 30, Adam James Young, 39, of Montrose, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 30, Kelantae Melvin Remirez Jordan, 20, of St. Paul, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of motor vehicle theft.
On October 1, Terry Lamont Matthews, 50, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 2nd degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and interference with a 911 call.
On October 1, Jeremy Michael Gibbs, 48, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 1, Kari Ann Hoglund Kounkel, 52, of Monticello, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of 1st degree DWI, motor vehicle theft and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 1, Dean Rossiter Heiny, 73, of New London, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charges of failure to obey a lawful order and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
On October 1, Michael John McGeehan, 51, of Little Canada, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 1, Aaron James Krouse, 31, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Montrose on a Mille Lacs County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.
On October 1, Victor Lee Trawick, 52, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of felon in possession of firearms and a short barrel shotgun and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 1, Angela Reann Lane, 24, of Waite Park, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm and a short barrel shotgun, and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Benton County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On October 2, Zachary John Heiskary, 31, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On October 2, James Michael Holt, 69, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On October 3, Cole Edwin Ashpole, 23, of Garrison, was arrested in St. Michael on Crow Wing County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and financial transaction card fraud.
On October 3, Peter Kircher Dillon, 69, of Lake Placid, FL, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 3, Marvin Smith, 61, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for indecent exposure and predatory offender violations.
On October 3, Christopher Russell Hanson, 43, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
