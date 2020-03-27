I have received several phone calls and emails since Governor Tim Walz released Executive Order 20-20 on Wednesday, also known as the “stay home order” so I thought that I would release some information that you may find helpful.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has made numerous changes over the past couple of weeks as we continue to receive information from our local, state and federal partners. We are working hard to safeguard the health and safety of our team while maintaining our commitment to protect and serve you, our community. That commitment will remain steadfast through good times and difficult times. We are prepared and ready to serve.
I want to ensure our community that Law Enforcement in Wright County WILL NOT be randomly stopping cars to ascertain who you are and what you are doing. We are asking for compliance to the Governor’s Order and will investigate complaints on a case by case basis. Before leaving home during this time, ask yourself a question. “Is what I am about to do essential?” If not, please stay home.
To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office will close the Law Enforcement Center lobby effective Saturday, March 28th, and will remain closed until further notice. You will still be able to access our front counters for such things as gun permits and records and will also have access to jail visitation, however, it will be by appointment only. To speak to a staff member or to make an appointment for the Sheriff’s Office, please call 763-682-7622. To make an appointment for jail visitation, please call 763-684-2381. The Law Enforcement Center closure will not affect our deputy’s response to calls for service. To report a crime or for emergencies please continue to call 911.
Below is a snapshot of the Governor’s Executive Order which you may find helpful, I have also attached a link to the entire Executive Order. I understand that these are difficult times, I would like to encourage us all that by working together and helping those in need, we will get through this. I have been encouraged time and time again by seeing people and businesses stepping up to help our community. Please be patient and extend grace to others.
Beginning on March 27, 2020 at 23:59, all persons currently living within the state of Minnesota are ordered to stay at home or their place of residence until April 10, 2020. The Executive Order includes seven justifications why someone may leave their home:
Relocation to ensure safety. Individuals whose homes or residences are unsafe or become unsafe, including individuals who have suffered or are at risk of domestic violence or for whom the safety, sanitation, or essential operations of the home or residence cannot be maintained, are allowed and urged to leave their home or residence and relocate to a safe alternative home or residence. Victim advocates are included in those exempted as Critical Sector staff by this order.
Health and safety activities. Individuals may seek emergency services, obtain medical services, supplies, and medications, and visit a health care or dental professional or facility, or a veterinarian. Individuals may also donate blood.
Outdoor activities. Individuals may also engage in outdoor activities (e.g., walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing), and may go to available public parks, excluding outdoor play equipment, consistent with remaining at least six-feet apart from individuals not within the individual’s household.
Necessary supplies and services. Individuals may obtain food, including delivery or carry-out services, beverages, and other grocery items, gasoline, supplies needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of homes, residences or businesses. Individuals may also visit and use the services of laundromats and dry cleaners.
Essential and interstate travel. Individuals may travel to return to a home or place of residence from outside this state and may travel into and out of this state.
Care of others. Individuals may care for a family member, friend, or pet in another household, and may transport family members, friends, or pets as allowed by this Executive Order, including the transport of children pursuant to shared custody orders. This also includes child care providers, educators, and others who continue to care for emergency workers.
Displacement. Individuals without a home are exempt from the restrictions in this executive order, and they may move between emergency shelters, drop-in centers, and encampments. Encampments should not be subject to sweeps by state or local governments, as such sweeps increase the potential risk and spread of COVID-19.
While I am sure that we will face difficult and challenging times ahead, we can all take steps to keep ourselves and others safe. Below are two links, the first link is to the Governor’s stay at home Executive Order and the second is a link to frequently asked questions regarding the Order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.