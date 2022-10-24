On October 17th, Devon Michael Adams, 27 of St Paul was arrested in Anoka County on charges of Domestic Assault and 3rd Degree Assault.
On October 17th, Bailey Layne East, 30 of Remer was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On October 17th, Shelby Ann Effertz, 25 of Delano was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On October 17th, Michael Jay Hanson, 50 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On October 17th, Scott Gordon Hoglund, 44 of Monticello was arrested in Ramsey County Wright County warrants for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Person Convicted of a Violent Crime in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On October 17th, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On October 17th, Daniel Ernest Keskey, 62 of Waverly was arrested in Brown County on a Wright County warrant for 2ndDegree DWI.
On October 17th, Derrick Michael North, 27 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On October 17th, Justin Owen Olson, 36 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On October 17th, Lisa Ann Shilson, 53 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On October 17th, Christie Marie Weir, 35 of East Bethel was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 17th, Marcuito Bernard Williams, 38 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Assault.
On October 18th, Gregory Richard Decker, 32 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On October 18th, Jody Lee Koenig, 48 of Clearwater was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 18th, Alec MaCaulay Reither, 36 of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Neglect or Endangerment of a Child and a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On October 18th, Kyla Rayn Steger, 18 of Big Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 18th, Michael Russell Taylor, 54 of South Haven was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 19th, Janice Marie Buckner, 45 of St Cloud was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On October 19th, Holden Richard Allen Flann, 27 of Willmar was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 19th, Michael William Curtis Hayes, 36 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 19th, Jeffrey Alan Kormanik, 62 of Delano was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On October 19th, Crystal Lynn Lindquist, 25 of Arden Hills was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 19th, Phillip Bradley Sadler Jr, 22 of North Branch was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Duty to Drive with Due Care/Speed Greater than Reasonable.
On October 19th, Kally Jo Wojtkiewicz, 32 of Chatfield was arrested in Delano on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 19th, Leeroy Duane Woodbeck, 43 of Minneapolis was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 1stDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 20th, Akinyemi Henry Akinneye, 25 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 20th, Erik Lee Carlson, 40 of Zimmerman was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On October 20th, Austin Paul Horsch, 20 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On October 20th, Randall Michael Robeck, 60 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On October 21st, Shawn Phillip Anderson, 48 of Big Lake was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On October 21st, Michael Dean Carlson, 45 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on charges of Domestic Assault and Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On October 21st, John Albert Classen, 65 of Maple Grove was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 21st, Mark Adebt Muhammad Harris, 43 of Rosemount was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On October 21st, Peter Francis Johnson, 36 of Cannon Falls was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 21st, Samantha Marie Karg, 36 of New Hope was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On October 21st, Jordan Macoy Runston, 31 of Foley was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On October 21st, Cassie Rae Tauriainen, 36 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On October 22nd, Kameron Jackson Anderson, 24 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On October 22nd, Vincent Edward Bartylla-Evenson, 18 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Assault.
On October 22nd, Christopher Charles Watson, 43 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 23rd, James Clifford Lindahl, 55 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 1stDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 23rd, David John Lyngen, 35 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 23rd, Randy Raymond Rickert, 55 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On October 23rd, Seth Alan Solberg, 28 of Rogers was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
