On August 22nd, Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On August 22nd, David Chandler Farr, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 22nd, Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On August 22nd, George Calvin Hester, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On August 22nd, Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possession of Shoplifting Gear.
On August 22nd, Gregory Haakon Olson, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 22nd, Ryan Michael Poppen, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 22nd, Morgan Christine Remick, 23 of Hopkins was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Assault.
On August 22nd, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On August 23rd, Matthew Patrick Delare, 49 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On August 23rd, Bethany Kathleen Froslie, 38 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On August 23rd, Douglas Roger Johnson, 54 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On August 23rd, Christopher Oldpa Quanah, 42 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Nobles County on Wright County warrants for Trespassing and Giving a Peace Officer a False Name/DOB.
On August 23rd, Henry Thomas Schelhaas IV, 23 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On August 24th, Joel Lavern Christenson, 36 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On August 24th, Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On August 24th, Joshua James Kalk, 42 of Onamia was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Arson.
On August 24th, Cristel Ann Knutson-Demars, 39 of St Paul was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On August 24th, Angela Ann Ostwald, 50 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 24th, Kevin Bryan Yanez, 31 of Elk River was arrested in Mille Lacs County on Wright County warrants for 3rd Degree DWI and Driving After Revocation.
On August 25th, Casandra Ann Beckwith, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On August 25th, Theng Pao Her, 35 of St Paul was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 25th, Darren James Jones, 37 of Howard Lake was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Violate a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On August 25th, Christopher Jacob Knutson, 54 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On August 25th, Austin Hunter Nielsen, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On August 26th, Ashley May Andrews, 30 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On August 26th, Ana Marina Cordes, 26 of St Cloud was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 26th, Tara Rochelle Kinches, 38 of Delano was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On August 26th, Dale John LaFave, 53 of Maple Lake was arrested in South Haven on Wright County warrants for 2nd Degree Burglary and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 26th, Lorrie Jean Lund, 48 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On August 26th, Gary Lee Meckle, 31 of Annandale was arrested in Annadale on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
On August 26th, Brent Howard Oney, 53 of Winsted was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On August 26th, Michael James Smith, 29 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Check Forgery and Give Peace Officer a False Name/DOB.
On August 26th, Tanya Marie Weber, 36 of Becker was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On August 27th, Christopher Robin Baldwin, 45 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On August 27th, Aaron Joseph Jorgensen, 29 of Kimball was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On August 27th, Ruby Lynn Kennedy, 46 of Clear Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On August 28th, Jesus Rocha Alvarado, 46 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 28th, William Richard Brewer Jr, 28 of Shakopee was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On August 28th, Mathew John Drewes, 40 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 28th, Taban Chuol Giek, 29 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On August 28th, Ryan James Prepodnik, 36 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
