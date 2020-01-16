On January 6, David Michael Griffith, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On January 6, Kimberly Ann Berzins, 46, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 6, Patrick Bradley Barth, 28, of Howard Lake, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 6, Ryan Matthew Hill, 38, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 6, Nickolas Delray Williams, 28, no permanent address, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On January 6, Rachael Marie Jarvis, 39, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On January 6, Adreian Lavar Mitchell, 38, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 6, Spencer Browning MacDonald, 32, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 6, Ashley Nicole Denman, 26, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 6, Michael David Allbrink, 21, of Elk River, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for under 21 liquor consumption.
On January 6, Robin Marie Sturman, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Stearns County warrant for motor vehicle theft.
On January 6, Michael Spencer Berry, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violations.
On January 7, Dominique Saville Neal Hill, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of receiving stolen property and carrying without a permit.
On January 7, Paul Michael Adams, 38, of Rice, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 7, Andrew James Sebek, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On January 7, Tyler John Plummer, 25, of Montrose, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft violations.
On January 7, Jeffrey David Cook, 45, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 7, Jason Ray Jacobs, 43, of Aurora, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On January 7, Steven Michael Current, 53, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On January 7, Nicole Lynn Berthiaume, 28, of Big Lake, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for driving after revocation.
On January 7, Alyssa Marie Boughton, 27, of Delano, was arrested in Itasca County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 7, Camber Larae Gross, 24, of Big Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 7, Benjamin Thomas Kampa, 37, of Big Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and obstruction with force.
On January 8, Allison Rebecca Ende, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On January 8, Kristle Dawn Jacobs, 40, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Buffalo on a Dodge County warrant for theft.
On January 8, Christopher Charles Watson, 40, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 8, Carlos Douglas Cain, 28, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree burglary vioaltions.
On January 9, Matthew Nathaniel Walker, 27, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 9, James Russell McAllister, 31, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On January 9, Clarence Osby Tyler-Shaw, 45, of Monticello, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.
On January 9, Matthew David Springsteen, 43, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 9, Julie Ann Piram, 55, of Sartell, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On January 9, Sarah Jean Ash, 38, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for theft violations.
On January 9, Vernon Michael Miller, 36, of South St. Paul, on a Wright
County for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On January 9, Dale Damous Strey, 35, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a Hennepin County warrant for driving after revocation.
On January 9, Charles Robert Leff, 45, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree
sale of a controlled substance violations.
On January 9, Olek Douglas Galka, 25, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for theft violations.
On January 9, Anthony William Gates, 59, of Dayton, was arrested in Southside Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 9, Shawn Wayne Scott, 58, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for stalking violations.
On January 9, Trevor Steven Kruse, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance violations.
On January 9, Dionysius Drewroh Sebwe, 26, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Stearns County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 9, Farah Lee Marie Finch, 21, of Shakopee, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of possession of shoplifting gear.
On January 9, Tamera Lee Klein, 55, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On January 9, Jerrad Arthur Sannes, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 9, Jane Elizabeth Furcht, 54, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 9, Michelle Ann Larsen, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on a Hennepin County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On January 10, Ray Lee Sowell, 60, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On January 10, Staci Lynette Gudmundson, 32, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for interfering with 911 call violations.
On January 10, Michael Neal Rinnels, 35, of Isanti, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for theft, Hennepin County and Meeker County warrants for DWI, an Isanti County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a Scott County warrant for domestic assault.
On January 10, Josue Velez, 18, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 10, Latrell James Paffel, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On January 10, Briana Courtney Harrison, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 10, Wade Allen MacDonald, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 10, Kiley Lynn Casey, 19, of Big Lake, was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for theft by swindle, a McLeod County warrant for contempt of court and a Sherburne County warrant for obstruction of legal process.
On January 10, Alan Dominique Young, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County and Washington County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 10, Anthony Robert Crossland, 25, of Becker, was arrested in Pine County on Wright County warrants for driving after revocation and driving after suspension violations.
On January 10, Keith David Eull, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 1st degree DWI, fleeing law enforcement and contempt of court.
On January 10, Justine Rose Sweeter, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 11, Brendan Alexander Rutherford, 20, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 11, Jacob Dean Thielman, 31, of Albany, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 11, Christopher Daniel Nelson, 58, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 11, Nathan Beau Ferguson, 34, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Stearns County on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On January 11, Reese Allan Hooper, 33, of South Haven, was arrested in South Haven on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 12, David Michael Dongoski, 38, of Waverly, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 12, Charles Joseph Maeyaert, 47, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of receiving stolen property and 2nd degree DWI.
On January 12, Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 25, of Plato, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On January 13, Dai Quann Isaiah King, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of receiving stolen property.
There were 12 Property Damage Accidents, 3 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Hit and Run Accidents and 7 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 11 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 4 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 108 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
