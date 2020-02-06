On January 27, Ricky P. Saengsouvanh, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Ramsey County warrant for theft.
On January 27, Christopher Robert Anderson, 47, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On January 27, Terow Celeste Box-Salawu, 47, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 27, Colin Thomas Pearson, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, false information to law enforcement, fleeing law enforcement, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County and Redwood County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 27, Raymond Scott Foster, 25, of Moose Lake, was arrested in Carlton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary.
On January 27, William Alexanderbradf Plunkett, 23, of New Hope, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 27, Darrin James Christensen, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On January 27, Jeffrey Lee Handeland, 35, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 27, Joshua Richard Williams, 20, of East Bethel, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 27, Tim Howard Fredrickson, 53, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 27, Darren James Tombers, 36, of Watertown, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation.
On January 27, Matthew Joseph Menard, 37, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On January 28, Anthony Nathanial Durbin, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On January 28, Curtis Edwin Wilson, 25, of Elbow Lake, was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal damage to property.
On January 28, Cody Robert Nelson, 26, of Now Then, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violation.
On January 28, Timothy Lee Shevchuk, 62, of Virginia, was arrested in Koochiching County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On January 28, Daniel George Wind, 35, of Cass Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On January 29, Cassidy Lorraine Fulton, 22, of Hamburg, was arrested in Delano on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On January 29, Dylan Lee Malvin, 25, of Willmar, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On January 29, Dealayna Rose Boyd, 19, of Onamia, was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 29, Demetrius John Dziengel, 23, of Hutchinson, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrants for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault violations.
On January 29, Michael John Sweeter, 23, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on Wright County warrants for theft and possession of shoplifting gear and stolen or counterfeit check violations.
On January 29, Abdullahi Aden Ibrahim, 21, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.
On January 29, Jaden Allen Larson, 25, of Thief River Falls, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and false information to law enforcement, a Polk County warrant for possession of a methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture and a Sherburne County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On January 30, David Allen Klick, 70, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On January 30, Michael Wayne Peters, 44, of Wadena, was arrested in Wadena County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 30, Tana June Spitzengel, 24, of Monticello, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for traffic collision violations.
On January 30, Kyle Allen Keck, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 30, Kalvin Jerome Wagner, 25, of Montrose, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for interference with a 911 call violation.
On January 30, Carl Thomas Seehof, 59, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On January 30, Andrew William Scheie, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo n a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 31, Willis David Juusola, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On January 31, Steen Michael Wenzel, 35, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 31, Turner Ray Quilling, 25, of Otsego, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 31, Brandon Jerome Hasti, 32, of Cokato, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 31, Lane Scott Chandler, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On January 31, Cassandra Lynn Neadeau, 34, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for simulated drug violations.
On January 31, Chad Michael Thiele, 34, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 31, Shane Kelly Durand, 25, of Watertown, was arrested in Delano on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
On January 31, Shawn David Niebolte, 39, of Clearwater, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On January 31, Jayme Lee Finch, 34, of Princeton, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for counterfeiting of currency violations.
On February 1, Carl Thomas Seehof, 59, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On February 1, Frank John Louis Mich, 27, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violations.
On February 1, Crysta Kae Kirk Schieck, 33, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 1, Christian Alexander Faust, 21, of Sartell, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 1, Timothy Patrick Garvey, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and 3rd degree DWI.
On February 1, Jamie John Feldhege, 33, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 1, Keith Alan Baker, 45, of Loretto, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On February 1, Virginia May Jaquez, 55, of Ramsey, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 1, Alisha Lee Holmquist, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for careless driving violations.
On February 1, Samantha Jean Moen, 34, of Elk River, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation and a Hennepin County warrant for no insurance.
On February 1, Samuel William Skay, 40, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 1, Brent John Voigt, 47, of South Haven, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On February 2, Jesse Scott Landwehr, 41, of Plymouth, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of possession of burglary tools, a Sherburne County warrant for theft and a Stearns County warrant for 1st degree burglary.
On February 2, Leroy Bropleh Mombo, 24, of West Fargo, ND, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 2, Jeremy Scott Ulrich, 35, of Prior Lake, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 3, Max Robert McEachern, 32, of Harris, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI, and Isanti County warrant for theft and a Mille Lacs County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
There were 17 Property Damage Accidents, 3 Personal Injury Accidents, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 5 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 8 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 123 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
