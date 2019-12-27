On December 16, Bryan James Anderson, 40, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On December 16, Jeffrey Duane Vergin, 38, of Montrose, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County Warrant for Domestic Assault.
On December 16, Randy Dwaine Weeks, 36, of Big Lake, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On December 16, Dylan James Ganske, 34, of Montrose, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County Warrant for Domestic Abuse Violate Order of Protection.
On December 16, Thomas Michael Charest, 39, of North Branch, was arrested in Isanti County on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On December 16, Tim Howard Fredrickson, 53, of Silver Creek, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On December 16, Anthony James Warren Rabiola, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Possession of Burglary Tools.
On December 17, Katrina Michele Bjerke, 20, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of Assault.
On December 17, Rory Andrew Fischer, 36, of Dassel, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On December 17, Tanner James Proter, 19, of Isanti, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County Warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation and an Isanti County Warrant for Domestic Assault.
On December 17, Shannon Marie Caughey, 37, of South Haven, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On December 17, Kristie Laureen Heger, 52, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession and a Hennepin County Warrant for Theft.
On December 17, Becker Tuan-Cuong Nguyen, 33, of Burnsville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for 2nd degree Drugs.
On December 17, Amber Leigh Milam, 32, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County Warrant for 1st degree Drugs.
On December 17, Nicholas James Jackson, 39, of Becker, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County Warrant for Theft.
On December 17, Todd Allan Linder, 33, of South Haven, was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County Warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On December 17, Julian Alexander Koslowski, 30, of Brainerd, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County Warrant for Forgery and a Mille Lacs County Warrant for Domestic Assault.
On December 17, Keenan Sang Yung French, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Winnebago County, WI Warrant for Fraud.
On December 17, Anthony Michael Bever, 31, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree Possession of Meth and a Benton County Warrant for Driving without Proof of Insurance.
On December 18, Brian Stanley Rath, 39, of St Michael, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of DWI Refuse to Submit to a Test.
On December 18, Stephen Maurice Hood, 39, of Fergus Falls, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County Warrant for Driving After Revocation.
On December 18, Felipe Samiego Jr, 49, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Malicious Punishment of a Child.
On December 18, Tyler Ladon Ring, 24, of New Hope, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for Domestic Abuse.
On December 18, Brandyn Ron Zitzloff, 19, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Meeker County Warrant for Sex Related – Electronic Solicitation of Children.
On December 19, Fatomeh Azad, 51, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of DWI Refuse to Submit to a Test.
On December 19, Alicia Marie White, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 19, Paul Douglas Yozamp, 39, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession and a Sherburne County Warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On December 19, Eric Loval Hines, 29, of Mankato, was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County Warrant for Stalking.
On December 19, Cory William Lyons, 30, of Waverly, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County Warrant for Predatory Offender – Failure to Register Address and Driving After Suspension and a Swift County Warrant for 5th degree Possession of Meth.
On December 19, Carl Mark Eoff, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County Warrant for Predatory Offender – Failure to Register Address.
On December 19, Angela Ann Ostwald, 47, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County A&D for Domestic Assault.
On December 19, Daniel Lee Westphal, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County A&D for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On December 19, Haley Krystine Williamson, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County Warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On December 19, David Brandon Bacon, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of Fleeing Police Officer in Motor Vehicle and a Hennepin County Warrant for Domestic Assault.
On December 19, Seth Adam Leonard, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree Drug Possession.
On December 20, Shawn Michael Richter, 38, of Ramsey, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On December 20, Bethany Ida-Marie Gibbs, 23, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On December 20, Carlos Jesus Mendoza, 52, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Counterfeiting of Currency and a Stearns County Warrant for 3rd degree Burglary.
On December 20, Michelle Ray Loren, 49, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County A&D for 2nd degree DWI.
On December 20, Derrick Lamar Michael Demps, 31, of Onamia, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for Check Forgery.
On December 20, Terry Joseph Drapeaux, 56, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On December 20, Jennifer Lu Duenow, 44, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County Warrant for Theft.
On December 20, Lisa Marie Vang Reddig, 37, of St Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession and Transaction Card Fraud.
On December 20, Mark James Pogose, 57, of St Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County Warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On December 20, John Peter Durkee, 43, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 20, Joshua Scott Dugstad, 27, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Department of Corrections Warrant for Parole Violation.
On December 20, Daniel Paul First, 38, of Montrose, was arrested in Wright County on a US Mashall’s Warrant.
On December 20, Dawn Renee Girtz, 61, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Theft.
On December 20, Christopher Robert Anderson, 47, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County Warrant for Stalking.
On December 21, Ryan Stephen Johnson, 26, of Rice, was arrested in Monticello on a Stearns County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Sale.
On December 21, Abdullahi Daud, 18, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On December 21, Dakota Richard Barney, 27, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On December 21, Tyijuan Quinyetta Lidell, 20, of St Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County Warrant for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On December 21, Abdiaziz Ahmed Abdi, 19, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On December 21, Devon Angelo Myers, 30, of St Paul, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On December 21, Dapri Alexander Hallom, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Theft and a Dane County, WI Warrant.
On December 21, Kiel Benjamin Templeton, 35, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County Warrant for 1st degree Burglary and Theft.
On December 21, Jackie Michele Stevenson, 50, of Monticello, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 21, Brandon Michael Haugen, 30, of Delano, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 22, Austin Lyle Hubbs, 22, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On December 22, Deven Ray Luster, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree Drug Possession.
On December 22, Felicia Ann Masters, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 22, Christopher Robert Dziewior, 51, of Crystal, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree Assault.
On December 22, Daniel Wade Soderberg, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Stearns County Warrant for Domestic Assault, a Benton County Warrant on Domestic Assault and Chisago County Warrants for Theft.
On December 22, William Phillip Tadych, 37, of St Michael, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 22, Erin Michelle Tjpkes, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Stearns County Warrant for Theft and an Anoka County Warrant for Financial Card Fraud.
On December 22, Mark Jonathan Bromiley, 23, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On December 22, Rhashey Shurod Ford, 21, of Harvey, IL, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Financial Card Fraud.
On December 22, Nasiru Kosemoni Yusuf, 58, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On December 22, Aimee Rochelle Nowak, 47, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
There were 23 Property Damage Accidents, 2 Personal Injury Accidents, 5 Hit and Run Accidents and 12 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, 4 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 151 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
