On May 30th, Robyn Michelle Dyer, 48 of Oak Grove was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 31st, Rendel Deonte Akis, 35 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Check Forgery.
On May 31st, Andrew Michael Betzler, 21 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On May 31st, Kyle Jonathon Foster, 32 of Dayton was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 31st, Dean Leonard Gutwasser, 52 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On May 31st, Lisa Marie Vang-Reddig, 40 of St Paul was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 1st, Vyacheslav Eugeniy Bondarenko, 28 of Lakeville was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On June 1st, Feisal Aden Dirir, 20 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on Wright County warrants for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
On June 1st, Abel Mayieka Manwa, 42 of Plymouth was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 1st, Brady Michael-Jeffrey Rasmussen, 18 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On June 1st, Deanna Marie Sells, 44 of Waite Park was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On June 1st, Erin Deann Stearns, 41 of St Cloud was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 1st, Nicholas Allen Vinar, 31 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On June 1st, Michael James Wick, 41 of Loretto was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 2nd, Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 2nd, Altravien Za’Kedrian James Eaglin, 18 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On June 2nd, Michael Wesley Holmquist, 53 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On June 2nd, Tyejuan Romair Johnson, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On June 2nd, Jessica Rose Langford, 35 of Mound was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 2nd, Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On June 2nd, Matthew Charles Randt, 38 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 2nd, Christopher Anthony Watson, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Register.
On June 2nd, Jason Robert White, 47 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On June 3rd, Christopher Robin Baldwin, 45 of St Michael was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On June 3rd, Shamon Dewight Daniel, 27 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On June 3rd, Kendra Brenette Hamilton, 37 of Eagan was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On June 3rd, Paulina Marie Harder, 33 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 1st Degree Arson.
On June 3rd, Robbie Jared Kaasa, 38 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On June 3rd, Randy Arbie Lee, 44 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On June 3rd, Shamus Michael Shoop, 49 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Anoka County on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection and a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On June 4th, Jeremy John Donner, 36 of Minneapolis was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 4th, John Richard Johnson, 57 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for Theft.
On June 4th, Alexander James Nesenson, 26 of Annandale was arrested in South Haven on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On June 4th, Jasmine Ira Watson, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 5th, Blaine Elliott Delorme, 51 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Theft and 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 5th, Jessica Nicole Johnson-Harris, 27 of Lamoure ND was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On June 5th, Dustin Lawrence Murray, 19 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Expired Motor Vehicle Registration.
On June 5th, Anthony Edward Stewart, 31 of Kimball was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On June 5th, Ellie May Wimmer, 45 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
