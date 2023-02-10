On January 30th, Matthew David Hanson-Johnson, 31 of Duluth was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 30th, Joshua David Robinson, 36 of Rockford was arrested in Itasca County on Wright County warrants for Theft, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On January 30th, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On January 31st, Tyler Gilbert Abfalter, 23 of Annandale was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On January 31st, Kayla Arambula, 18 of Cokato was arrested in Annadale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 31st, Ethan Jason French, 24 of Borowton was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On January 31st, Deedra Garza, 31 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of 4th Degree Assault and Obstruct Legal Process and a Wright County warrant for Obstruct Legal Process.
On January 31st, Donald Duane Shore Jr, 37 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 31st, Kyle Francis Donlan, 33 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 1st, Scott Alan Haralson, 54 of Litchfield was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 1st, Katwane Thomas Jones, 23 of Champlin was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 1st, Micah Jared Leonetti, 38 of Champlin was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On February 1st, Todd Thomas Othoudt, 49 of Minneapolis was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 1st, Keyana Renae Sanroman, 23 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 1st, Richard Howard Wissman, 52 of Minneapolis was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 2nd, Andrew Michael Chandler, 45 of White Bear Lake was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On February 2nd, Daniel Wayne Folstad, 21 of Watertown was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 2nd, Justin Duane Larson, 40 of Delano was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On February 2nd, Nickolas Ryan Loken, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On February 2nd, Tommy Gene Williams Jr, 34 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 3rd, Woodrow Ernest Breland, 54 of Silver Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 3rd, Brian Harvey Lehtola, 54 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 4th, Lewis Alonzo Cullen, 25 of South St Paul was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On February 4th, Daniel Patrick Larkin, 43 of Clear Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 4th, Timothy Mark Lenarz, 49 of St Paul was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 4th, Kenneth Allen Perry, 51 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 4thDegree DWI.
On February 4th, Hayley Elizabeth-Mary Peterson, 19 of New Brighton was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 4th, Christopher Achor Wallin, 48 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 5th, Scott Gary Erickson, 48 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On February 5th, Malorie Margaret Steiger, 32 of Annandale was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 5th, Patrick Sean Wolf, 53 of Montrose was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
