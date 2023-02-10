On January 30th, Matthew David Hanson-Johnson, 31 of Duluth was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

On January 30th, Joshua David Robinson, 36 of Rockford was arrested in Itasca County on Wright County warrants for Theft, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

