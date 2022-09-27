On September 19th, Jacob Charles Holland, 30 of Owatonna was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On September 19th, Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 19th, Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On September 19th, Isaac Roger Salzbrunn, 22 of Anoka was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 19th, Eric Ray Slinde, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On September 19th, Kenneth Lydell Whiting, 45 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 20th, Rendel Deonte Akis, 36 of St Paul was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Check Forgery.
On September 20th, Anthony James Ashley, 47 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On September 20th, Michael Allen Dube, 30 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 20th, Austin Aloysius Eggert, 22 of Buffalo was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On September 20th, David Scott Glavinich, 43 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 1stDegree Criminal Damage to Property.
On September 20th, Jessica Jean Jones, 42 of Big Lake was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5thDegree Controlled Substance and Check Forgery.
On September 20th, Jordan Thomas McEachern, 33 of Maple Grove was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 20th, Richard Allen Mitchell, 28 of Cokato was arrested in Waverly on Wright County warrants for 3rdDegree DWI and Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On September 20th, Connor Jason Olson, 29 of Rush City was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 20th, Nathan Dean Opatz, 40 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for DWI under the influence of a Controlled Substance and a new charge of Give a Peace Officer a False Name/DOB.
On September 20th, Noah Michael Simpson, 23 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on three Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a warrant for 2ndDegree Burglary.
On September 20th, Samantha Rebecca Slentz, 33 of Big Lake was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 20th, Gary Eugene Vetsch, 68 of Arnegard ND was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On September 21st, Dawn Love Foss, 43 of Blaine was arrested in South Haven on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On September 21st, Michael David Goehring, 53 of Annandale was arrested in Annadale on a charge of 1stDegree Controlled Substance.
On September 21st, Madison Marie Hagen, 23 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 21st, Adam Michael Inderrieden, 38 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on charges of 5thDegree Controlled Substance and Possess a Firearm around a Controlled Substance
On September 21st, Jake Neal McSpadden, 36 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On September 21st, Charity Rae Megaw, 42 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possess a Firearm around a Controlled Substance.
On September 21st, Matthew Nathaniel Walker, 29 of Annandale was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 22nd, Matthew Alan Bergeron, 38 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on charges of Terroristic Threats and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 22nd, Gerald Lamont Bland Jr, 28 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 22nd, William Cromwell Robinson, 40 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 22nd, Melanie Anne Welte, 47 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On September 23rd, Eric Anthony Ernhart, 39 of Watertown was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 2ndDegree DWI.
On September 23rd, Robert Wayn Johnson, 57 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety and Driving After Suspension.
On September 23rd, Jason Eli Kirk, 37 of Menahga was arrested in Hubbard County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 23rd, Laura Lee Madison, 53 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 23rd, Cody Michael Stuhaug, 32 of Baudette was arrested in Koochiching County on a Wright County warrant for Contempt of Court/Failure to pay Child Support.
On September 24th, Cole Edwin Ashpole, 24 of Garrison was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On September 24th, Brandon Adrian Bondeson, 37 of St Paul was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Violation of a Restricted Drivers License/No use of any Alcohol.
On September 24th, Benjamin Matthew Ditty, 28 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On September 24th, Michael Alan Schwartzman, 32 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On September 25th, Sean Michael O’Malley, 53 of Hutchinson was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On September 25th, Tristan Wayne West, 21 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
