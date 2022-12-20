On December 12th, Curtis Adam Adams, 42 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 12th, Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 20 of St Cloud was arrested in Freeborn County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 12th, Brandon Lee Brightbill, 25 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On December 12th, Derrick John Mostad, 37 of Foreston was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 12th, Owen Wesley Sailor, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On December 12th, Alex James Tahedl, 34 of Waite Park was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for Theft and Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On December 13th, Matthew Alan Bergeron, 38 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On December 13th, Brandon Don Bryant, 26 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 13th, Beverly Jane Gallus, 58 of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on charge of 3rd Degree DWI and Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On December 13th, Cyrena Anne Quast, 31 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On December 13th, Jason John Roeder, 48 of St Augusta was arrested in Corrina Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On December 13th, Christian Robert Warner, 19 of South Haven was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Obstruct Legal Process and Underage Liquor Consumption.
On December 13th, Christopher Anthony Watson, 37 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Register, Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order and 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On December 14th, Chevon Ishmael Cohen, 28 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 14th, Shaun Michael Ergeson, 44 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 14th, Robert James Fast, 52 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On December 14th, Ashley Crystal Klabechek, 23 of North Branch was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 14th, Kole Michael Krueger, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On December 14th, Jessica Lynn Schellenberg, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for Interfere with Emergency Calls.
On December 14th, Daniel Richard Snodgrass, 39 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 15th, Allyson Lynn Monroe, 45 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 15th, Kent Martin Odden, 49 of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 15th, Nelva Perez Jarquin, 34 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 16th, Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Blaine was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 16th, Liam Donald Houde, 18 of Grand Forks ND was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On December 16th, Erick Nels Keskey, 55 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 16th, Jantje C Rorman, 47 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
On December 16th, Ricardo Sanchez Sanchez, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On December 17th, Jared Michael Anorve-Andress, 23 of Rogers was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 17th, Devin Michael Dougherty, 34 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 18th, Adam Christopher Ballweber, 34 of Milaca was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 18th, Michael Lynn Johnson Sr, 54 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
