Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending December 5, 2022
On November 28th, Eric Michael Dorman, 45 of Albert Lea was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 28th, Eric Scott Everson, 40 of Burnsville was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On November 28th, John Michael Huikko, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Waverly on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On November 28th, Dayshon Devon Johnson, 24 of Blaine was arrested in Delano on a charge of Giving a Peace Officer a False Name of Another Person.
On November 28th, Eli William Nelson, 26 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Possessing Ammo/Firearm While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
On November 28th, Susan Maria Potter, 24 of Onamia was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 28th, Tyler Andrew Rodgers, 36 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation Causing Bodily Harm.
On November 28th, Waylon Gordon Stephens, 42 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 1stDegree Controlled Substance.
On November 28th, Damante James Williams, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Financial Card Fraud.
On November 29th, Kristopher Edward Bartholomew, 41 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 29th, Brianna Crystal Berger, 37 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
On November 29th, Jessica Mae Coleman, 38 of Apple Valley was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On November 29th, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On November 29th, Kimberly Rose Sumner, 33 of Red Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Giving a Peace Officer a False Name of Another Person.
On November 29th, David Joseph Youngren, 63 of Maple Grove was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for Issuing Dishonored Checks.
On November 30th, Tyler Jon Pedrys, 31 of Elk River was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On November 30th, Julian Thomas Webber, 30 of Rosemount was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 30th, Jordan Ray Wissbroecker, 20 of St. Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On December 1st, Iman Ahmed Abdelhakim, 33 of Spring Lake Park was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 1st, Steven Craine Grimes, 61 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On December 1st, Joseph Charles Huikko, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on two Wright County warrants for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On December 1st, David Robert Penner, 36 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Beltrami County on a Wright County warrant for Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On December 1st, John Jerrod Reese, 51 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On December 1st, Luis Alonso Villa Varela, 30 of Phoenix AZ was arrested in Maricopa County AZ on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On December 2nd, David Roy DesMarais, 41 of Montrose was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On December 2nd, Angela Christine Ellis, 36 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 2nd, Nicole Ann Karnes, 37 of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On December 2nd, Ashley Elizabeth Osterloh, 34 of Isanti was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 2nd, Mataya Marie Preston, 31 of Glenwood was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 2nd, Jacob Charles Rahe, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violate a Harassment/Restraning Order.
On December 2nd, Jacob Joseph Bradley Stoeckel, 37 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Violate a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On December 2nd, Travis Jon Trainor, 31 of Howard Lake was arrested in Delano in a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 3rd, Nicole Marie Cimini, 30 of Tampa FL was arrested in Hennepin County on a charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On December 3rd, Sarah Jean Roggenbuck, 38 of Willmar was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Giving a Peace Officer a False Name of Another Person.
On December 4th, Amanda Lee Cocchiarella, 30 of South St Paul was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 4th, Charlisse Lashea Tyson, 29 of St Michael was arrested in Albertville on charges of 5th Degree Assault and 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On December 4th, Damon Paul Westrich, 31 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
