On February 6th, Marcus Louis Cameron, 24 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On February 6th, Elle Hawkinson Frane, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 6th, Star Brandy Gray, 25 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On February 6th, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order.
On February 6th, Mya Jade Miller, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Carrying a Weapon without a Permit and Possession of Ammo/Firearm of a person previously Convicted of a Felony.
On February 6th, Michael Neal Rinnels, 38 of St Paul was arrested in Isanti County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.
On February 7th, Shane Christopher Asleson, 43 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 7th, Don Philippe Aubourg, 25 of Brooklyn NY was arrested in Queens County NY on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On February 7th, Ethan Paul Coons, 20 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On February 7th, Maurice Rodarick Eull, 62 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 7th, Nicholas James Kenton, 35 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for Obstructing Legal Process.
On February 7th, Nehemias Nestor Nestor Martinez, 37 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 7th, Kathleen Marie Rocheford, 53 of Mound was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Card Fraud.
On February 7th, Rachel Marie Taylor, 39 of Mounds View was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Card Fraud.
On February 7th, Shawn Micheal Wendt, 45 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Issuing Dishonored Checks.
On February 8th, Philip Edward Bradseth, 68 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
On February 8th, Andrew Brian Jacobson, 32 of Milaca was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On February 8th, Todd Douglas Johnson, 59 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On February 9th, Joseph Robert Cook, 44 of Elk River was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 9th, Haley Ann Hahn, 24 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 9th, David Robert Johnson Jr, 31 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 9th, Janeen Michelle Nicholson, 51 of Albertville was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On February 9th, Kimberly Renee Robinson, 38 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 9th, Joseph Wilmer Salinas, 42 of Oakdale was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Possession of Shoplifting Tools.
On February 10th, Matthew Robert Austin, 29 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI Test Refusal.
On February 10th, Lon Aloys Soper, 63 of Becker was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 10th, Nicholas Craig Stuart, 41 of St Anthony was arrested in Anoka County on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On February 11th, Melisa Mrsic, 24 of Otsego was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 12th, Kaylene Fae Greninger, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI.
On February 12th, Mary Margaret Werner, 59 of Annandale was arrested in French Lake Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.