 

 On February 6th, Marcus Louis Cameron, 24 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls. 

On February 6th, Elle Hawkinson Frane, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault. 

On February 6th, Star Brandy Gray, 25 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property. 

On February 6th, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order.

On February 6th, Mya Jade Miller, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Carrying a Weapon without a Permit and Possession of Ammo/Firearm of a person previously Convicted of a Felony. 

On February 6th, Michael Neal Rinnels, 38 of St Paul was arrested in Isanti County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault. 

On February 7th, Shane Christopher Asleson, 43 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.

On February 7th, Don Philippe Aubourg, 25 of Brooklyn NY was arrested in Queens County NY on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.

On February 7th, Ethan Paul Coons, 20 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault. 

On February 7th, Maurice Rodarick Eull, 62 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.

On February 7th, Nicholas James Kenton, 35 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for Obstructing Legal Process.

On February 7th, Nehemias Nestor Nestor Martinez, 37 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.

On February 7th, Kathleen Marie Rocheford, 53 of Mound was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Card Fraud.

On February 7th, Rachel Marie Taylor, 39 of Mounds View was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Card Fraud.

On February 7th, Shawn Micheal Wendt, 45 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Issuing Dishonored Checks. 

On February 8th, Philip Edward Bradseth, 68 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Terroristic Threats.

On February 8th, Andrew Brian Jacobson, 32 of Milaca was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.

On February 8th, Todd Douglas Johnson, 59 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.

On February 9th, Joseph Robert Cook, 44 of Elk River was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

On February 9th, Haley Ann Hahn, 24 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.

On February 9th, David Robert Johnson Jr, 31 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.

On February 9th, Janeen Michelle Nicholson, 51 of Albertville was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.

On February 9th, Kimberly Renee Robinson, 38 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

On February 9th, Joseph Wilmer Salinas, 42 of Oakdale was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Possession of Shoplifting Tools. 

On February 10th, Matthew Robert Austin, 29 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI Test Refusal. 

On February 10th, Lon Aloys Soper, 63 of Becker was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

On February 10th, Nicholas Craig Stuart, 41 of St Anthony was arrested in Anoka County on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

On February 11th, Melisa Mrsic, 24 of Otsego was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

On February 12th, Kaylene Fae Greninger, 37 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI.

On February 12th, Mary Margaret Werner, 59 of Annandale was arrested in French Lake Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.

