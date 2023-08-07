On July 31st, Dylan Robert Giernoth, 33 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On July 31st, Dominic Justin Kestner, 19 of Anoka was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On July 31st, Herold Wennie Page, 38 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 1st, Myron Ward Eastman, 44 of Brainerd was arrested in Stearns County on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State and a Wright County warrant for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition.
On August 1st, Deshun Okayo Juma, 24 of Otsego was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On August 1st, Christopher Aaron Lewis, 42 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 1st, Angela Renee Mueller, 48 of Clearwater was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On August 1st, Eric Edward Sonnenberg, 48 of Zimmerman was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On August 1st, Scott Herod Sowden, 55 of Inver Grove Heights was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On August 2nd, Frank James Bobendrier, 63 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On August 2nd, Lance Michael Dahl, 36 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 2nd, Jacob Daniel Glende, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 2nd, Charles Scott Hoosier, 19 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On August 2nd, Wesley James Klammer, 30 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On August 2nd, Matthew Steven Miller, 29 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Giving a Peace Officer a False Name.
On August 2nd, Mack Daniel Wabbington, 55 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 2nd, Richard Patrick Wooton, 54 of Balsam Lake WI was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 3rd, Troy James Neugent, 39 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety and a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On August 3rd, Michael James Schaffer, 45 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On August 3rd, Thomas David Schumacher, 53 of Rockford was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On August 3rd, Mark Damian Borton, 58 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On August 3rd, Ryan Patrick Connors, 58 of Delano was arrested in Delano on an A&D order for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 3rd, Jacob Dylan Ashbrook, 20 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On August 3rd, Michael Richard Ludowese, 42 of Litchfield was arrested in Monticello on a Carlton County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On August 4th, Raisa Sue Backstrom, 30 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Rogers on a charge of Fleeing a peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 1st degree DWI.
On August 4th, Austin Charles Hallin, 30 of Princeton was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree Burglary.
On August 4th, Kristina Marie Wald, 50 of Brookston was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancellation.
On August 4th, Timothy Lee Lindahl, 65 of Rockford was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 4th, Kody Lee Hass-Hoffmeister, 25 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 4th degree DWI.
On August 5th, Brandon Dean Wright, 31 of Montrose was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 5th, Ian David Bargel, 39 of Rogers was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 5th, Dondrae Cornelius Deshune Burns, 25 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender fails to register.
On August 5th, Ryan Blaine Amundson, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on an A&D order for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 5th, Theodore Daniel Wrobeh, 22 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 5th, Tre Anthony Ertl, 25 of Litchfield was arrested in Cokato on a charge for 5th degree controlled substance possession.
On August 5th, Stephen Matthew Drigans, 38 of Farmington was arrested in Rockford on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 5th, Ashley Michele Smith, 46 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge for 5th degree controlled substance possession and a Meeker County warrant for 5th degree controlled substance possession.
On August 6th, Nicole Ann Neumiller, 46 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 6th, Richard John Riley, 35 of Forest Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge for Theft.
On August 6th, Kayla Rose Gunderson, 32 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge for Theft.
On August 6th, Joseph Steward Barse, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree controlled substance possession and Domestic Assault.
On August 6th, Daniel Yenukoa Ali Jr, 24 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 6th, Francisco Cervantes, 24 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 6th, Ryan Luke Kirsch, 47 of Lester Prairie was arrested in Monticello on a McLeod County warrant for Fleeing a peace officer.
On August 6th, Marviell Ji’Col-Quyntop James, 21 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On August 7th, Daniel John Gothmann, 49
