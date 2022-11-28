On November 21st, Mondrail Lamont Badger, 22 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 21st, Tucker Layn Barse, 18 of Hanover was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 21st, Richard Joseph Dennin Jr, 63 of Waite Park was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On November 21st, Carrie Anne Gorman, 47 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 21st, Magdalena Esther Hobbs, 39 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and DWI Test Refusal.
On November 21st, Ladonna D Joyce, 42 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On November 22nd, Nathan Paul Antrim, 50 of Robbinsdale was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On November 22nd, Mya Jade Miller, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 23rd, Zachary James Carlson, 19 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 23rd, Joshua Wade Hart, 27 of Maple Lake was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 23rd, Don Alan Johnson, 51 of Alexandria was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On November 23rd, Kristina Marie Lorinser, 36 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 23rd, Dustin John Palm, 33 of Rockford was arrested in Monticello on charges of 3rd and 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 23rd, Heidi Ann Patnode, 36 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for Trespassing.
On November 23rd, Lorenzo Prince Strauder, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Person Prohibited from Possessing a Pistol/Stun Gun.
On November 23rd, Dustin Carl Tommaro, 38 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 23rd, Elizabeth Lynn Wehmas, 24 of Rockford was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 24th, Luke Norman Bailey, 44 of Hanover was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On November 24th, James Robert Hanson, 61 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 3rd and 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On November 24th, Branden William Hoffman, 31 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on charges of Domestic Assault and Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On November 24th, Aaron Elliott Thompson, 48 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On November 25th, Georgio Lamont Gray Darrell, 32 of Minneapolis was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Theft.
On November 25th, Deanna Renea Parker, 33 of St Bonifacius was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Theft.
On November 25th, Shawn Micheal Wendt, 45 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On November 26th, Natheniel Leonta Lloyd, 37 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 26th, Matthew Steven Miller, 29 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Giving a Peace Officer a False Name/DOB.
On November 27th, Dakota Richard Barney, 30 of Howard Lake was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On November 27th, Juan Miguel Espitia Cortes, 31 of Montrose was arrested in Douglas County on charges of Domestic Assault and Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On November 27th, Nicholas Harlan Froemming, 43 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On November 27th, Matthew Marcell Huntley, 34 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
