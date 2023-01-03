On December 26th, Angelina Paige Eisel, 21 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 26th, Keri Marie Godon, 43 of Lake Bluff IL was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 26th, Scott Andrew Gunderson, 43 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On December 26th, Nickolas Ryan Loken, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On December 26th, Ryan Scott Melchior, 36 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of a No Contact Order.
On December 26th, Kent Martin Odden, 49 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On December 27th, Davin Mark Gibbons, 51 of Holdingford was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Person Convicted of a Violent Crime in Possession of Ammo/Firearm.
On December 27th, Erin John Goodwin, 45 of Howard Lake was arrested in Monticello on charges of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 27th, Matthew Barrett Martin, 45 of St Cloud was arrested in Chisago County on Wright County warrants for Theft, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and No Proof of Insurance.
On December 27th, William Cromwell Robinson, 40 of Cottage Grove was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 27th, Tana June Spitzengel, 27 of St Cloud was arrested in Douglas County on Wright County warrants for Theft, Open Bottle, Counterfeiting of Currency, Mail Theft, Identity Theft and Giving a Peace Officer a False Name of Another.
On December 27th, Walker August Suchy, 25 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On December 28th, Kirsten Nicole Blaido, 26 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 28th, Kyle Francis Donlan, 33 of Otsego was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On December 28th, Mark Robert Humbeutel, 60 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 28th, Patrick Owen McEachern, 73 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On December 28th, Allison Rachel Payne, 27 of Woodbury was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On December 28th, Shawn Paul Schroeder, 38 of Dassel was arrested in Dassel on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On December 29th, Michael Robert Durbin, 57 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On December 29th, Austin Aloysius Eggert, 22 of Weyerhaeuser WI was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On December 30th, Lucas Anthony Hansen, 48 of St Michael was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On December 30th, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 52 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On December 30th, Michael William Curtis Hayes, 36 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 30th, Zachary James Kalway, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Interfere w/Emergency Calls and Domestic Assault.
On December 30th, Dale John Lafave, 53 of Maple Lake was arrested in Southside Township on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 30th, Javonte’ Leland Reese-Slayton, 21 of Burnsville was arrested in Montrose on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possess Ammo/Firearm While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
On December 30th, Christopher Torres, 31 of Crystal was arrested in Montrose on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possess Ammo/Firearm While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
On December 31st, Ronald David Provo, 59 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On December 31st, David William Skiles Jr, 41 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On December 31st, Rashad Ladale Thompson, 32 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Silver Creek on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On December 31st, Matthew Nathaniel Walker, 30 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 1st, Jeremy Anthony Beth, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On January 1st, Christian Robert Gilson, 21 of Clearwater was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 1st Degree Assault.
On January 1st, Carroll Lynne Langland, 53 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 1st, Matthew Richard Nolan, 33 of Chaska was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
