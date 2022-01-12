On January 3, Marc Alan Demarais, 44, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 3, Adam Joseph Jeske, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 3, Aaron Daniel Lynum, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 3, Robert David Gray, 30, of Jordan, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On January 4, Isaiah Joshua Olson-Haverly, 26, of Willmar, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 4, Joseph Spencer Keller, 50, of Big Lake, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County court order for terroristic threat violations.
On January 4, Tara Lyn Bollman, 37, of St. Paul, was arrested in Olmsted County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 4, Peter Andrew Larson, 52, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct violations.
On January 4, Coy Thomas Coolen, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 4, Mistie Harmony Demarre, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrant for trespassing violations.
On January 4, Bryant Joe Erickson, 40, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Pine County warrant for theft.
On January 4, Nicholas Michael Smith, 34, of Little Falls, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for drug violations and a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 4, Reid Dillon Fredrickson, 23, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On January 4, Chantal Marie Scott, 30, of Elk River, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 5, Heather Lee Kuphal, 35, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County, Hennepin County and McLeod County warrants for theft.
On January 5, David Michael Welter, 58, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI test refusal violations.
On January 6, Jeffrey Alan Ringstad, 40, of Hudson, WI, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On January 6, Craig William Daniels, 40, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On January 6, Jacob Tyler Theissen, 26, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On January 6, Cory Steven Sund, 35, of Avon, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection, a Wright County warrant for domestic assault and a Morrison County warrant for 3rddegree burglary.
On January 6, Nyreh Samearl Anderson, 23, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree burglary violations.
On January 7, Nicholas Scott Simpson, 25, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On January 7, Darryl Delando Davis, 27, of Fridley, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On January 7, Darren James Jones, 36, of Cokato, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drugs and a Warrant for Hennepin County for Counterfeiting of Currency.
On January 7, Morgan Elizabeth Williams, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Drug Sale.
On January 7, Marcus Odarbeh, 25, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On January 7, Nicholas Carmelo Nierehausen, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Department of Corrections warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On January 7, Leonard William Driscoll, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County A&D for domestic assault violations.
On January 7, Chad Michael Rien, 50, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 8, Daniel James Berg, 20, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic abuse violate order of protection and a Wright County warrant for criminal damage to property.
On January 8, Richard Louis Dreis, 70, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Unemployment benefits violation.
On January 8, Kelly Ann Malquist, 57, of St Cloud, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of DWI.
On January 8, Adam Michael Brown, 37, of Rice, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 8, Brian Patrick Hoppe, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of Obstruct Legal Process.
On January 9, Michael James Smith, 28, of Elk River, was arrested in St Michael on a Scott County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On January 9, Heather Rochelle Noble, 44, of Montrose, was arrested in Delano on Wright County warrants for Introduce Contraband into jail, 4th degree DWI and Driving after revocation.
On January 9, Karissa Lynne Bomstad, 39, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of DWI.
