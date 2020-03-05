On February 24, Brian Robert Neary, 28, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 24, Tony Zachary Steinhofer, 51, of Annandale, was arrested in Southside Township on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On February 24, Spencer Browning MacDonald, 32, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On February 24, Kevin Roy Reed, 54, of Cokato, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On February 24, Michael Jon Novak, 51, of St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 24, Corey Nicholas Moeller, 31, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery violations.
On February 24, Chad Michael Formo, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for a parole violation.
On February 24, Katrina Fay Wise, 19, of Rosemount, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County and Blue Earth County warrants for theft and a Steele County warrant for financial transaction card fraud.
On February 24, Michael William Holmstrom, 53, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Corrina Township no the charges of domestic assault by strangulation and obstruction of legal process.
On February 24, Dustene Dawn Barrett, 74, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of interference with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On February 24, Mark Timothy Curboy, 30, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On February 24, Steven Joseph Shipley, 37, East Bethel, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On February 24, Travis David Breaw, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of felon not possess firearm.
On February 25, Kirsten Marie Pfannenstein, 25, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Scott County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 25, Shamon Dewight Daniel, 25, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection, a Hennepin County warrant for violation of an order for protection and a Ramsey County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 25, Tyler John Graham, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On February 25, Casondra Ann Padgett, 28, of Litchfield, was arrested in Buffalo on a Meeker County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 25, Chad Lawrance Bachmeier, 48, of South Haven, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On February 25, Susan Lynn Spar, 55, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Victor Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of methamphetamine.
On February 25, John Joseph Coolen, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On February 25, Brandon Allan Martin, 40, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On February 25, Kathryn Mich Nickeson Abdalla, 34, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault and a Hennepin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On February 26, Jeremy Ryan Lund, 38, of South Haven, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On February 26, Darin Winfield, 54, of Scottsdale, AZ, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County order for terroristic threat violations.
On February 26, Justin Eugene Westphal, 33, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 26, Domenic Paul Wolf, 24, of Welch, was arrested in Waverly on a Dakota County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On February 26, Harmoni Jean Paumen, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On February 26, Joshua Michael Geyen, 22, of Brainerd, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.
On February 27, Kody Lee Stiller, 26, of Rice, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On February 27, Andrew Jacob Brownell, 28, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of possession of pornographic work.
On February 27, Joel David McAllister, 28, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault.
On February 27, James Michael Kittleson, 39, of Columbia Heights, was arrested in Buffalo on a Washington County warrant for theft violations.
On February 27, Andrew James Sebek, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On February 27, Andrew Joseph Rohwer, 36, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on violation of conditions of release.
On February 27, Kolin Christopher Brierton, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On February 27, Joseph Paul Elstad, 40, of Waverly, was arrested in Woodland Township on a MN Department of Correction warrant for a parole violation.
On February 27, Jeremy John Nelson, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On February 28, Anton David Franz, 24, of Elk River, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On February 28, Daniel Lee Peterson, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 28, Koby Ranadaledean Kestner, 22, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for counterfeiting of currency and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On February 28, Ivan Shaffer Tessmer, 30, of East Grand Forks, ND, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 28, Keith Thomas Painter, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree criminal damage to property violations.
On February 28, Jade Sweet Gertsema, 20, of Slayton, was arrested in Delano on a Becker County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 28, Trenton Montreal Butler, 28, of Oakdale, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct violations.
On February 28, Arthur Douglas Dorn, 28, of Elk River, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On February 28, Jennifer Lynn Wraspir, 43, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On February 28, Ahmed Addan Ibrahim, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 29, Abdikadir Abukar Sheikh, 50, of Richfield, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 29, Kenneth Anthony Kamrowski, 27, of Shakopee, was arrested in Scott County on the charges of violations of an order for protection and a domestic abuse no contact order.
On February 29, Nathan Michael Legro, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for domestic assault, 2nd degree assault, driving after revocation and violations of a domestic abuse no contact orders.
On February 29, Daniel Patrick Gideo, 54, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Stearns County warrant for 5th degree assault.
On March 1, Calvin Thomas Portz, 22, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree assault violations.
On March 1, Anthony Allen Seifert, 28, of Ramsey, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI.
On March 1, Anthony Dennis Reil, 45, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 2, Brandon Marquies Jones, 24, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
There were 23 Property Damage Accidents, 6 Personal Injury Accidents, 5 Hit and Run Accidents and 3 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 8 arrests for DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, 5 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 200 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
