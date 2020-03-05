Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.