On October 4, Damon Edward Yanta, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and violation of an order for protection.
On October 4, Jacob Tyler Greeman, 24, of Eden Prairie, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrants for check forgery and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On October 4, Richard Earl Menefee, 55, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 4, Jonathan Thomas Correll, 20, of Elk River, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation violations.
On October 4, Nicholas John Adams, 27, of Dassel, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 4, Leonard William Driscoll, 36, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On October 5, Erin John Goodwin, 44, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 5, Toby Robert Schwanke, 35, of Royalton, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for 2nd degree DWI and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Hennepin County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Stearns County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 5, Lavell Rossell Bible, 51, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct violations.
On October 5, Nicholas Robert Meyer, 40, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On October 5, Brian Donn Heiskary, 69, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 5, Bruce Jon Magnan, 48, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On October 6, Matthew Douglas Hoysler, 39, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 6, Cory Steven Sund, 35, of Avon, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault and a Morrison County warrant for 3rddegree burglary.
On October 6, Amber Lynn Lyrek, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree DWI, 3rd degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct violations.
On October 6, Merla Jean Reimer, 30, of Hibbing, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and an Itasca County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 6, Tanya Lee Thomas, 52, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of theft and possession of shoplifting gear.
On October 6, Gina Marie Shaw, 50, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of theft and possession of shoplifting gear.
On October 6, Michael James Pearson, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 6, Amen Isokpan Aghayedo, 32, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 6, Simon Gene Potter, 30, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault and Hennepin County warrants for trespassing.
On October 6, Clyde Wendell Simmons, 38, of Waite Park, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for driver’s license violations.
On October 7, Joseph James Sufka, 36, of Clearwater, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On October 7, Shakyra Charmain Johnson, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft violations.
On October 7, Ashley Anne Smith, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On October 7, Jerry Duane Winters, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for domestic assault by strangulation violations.
On October 7, Curtis James Rath, 42, of Anoka, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 7, Ross Norman Jordan, 39, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On October 7, John George Artus, 56, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on an Anoka County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On October 7, Kailyn Amara Foster, 26, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.
On October 7, Leanne Marie Bosma, 59, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On October 7, Thomas Andrew Aho, 24, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal damage to property violations.
On October 8, Hattelene Renee Martinson, 28, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 8, Matthew David Bettridge, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and 3rd degree DWI.
On October 8, Michelle Tahonney Salley, 32, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County and Washington County warrants for theft.
On October 8, John Fitzgerald Dunning, 60, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 8, Travis Joseph Baldwin, 40, of Deerwood, was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On October 8, Jeremy Lee Martichuski, 31, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 8, Bradley Steven Miller, 51, of Becker, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On October 8, Benjamin Douglas Patri, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On October 8, Robert Allen Whitehead, 47, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rddegree DWI and a Wright County warrant for commercial motor vehicle DWI violations.
On October 8, Joshua Lee Hill, 25, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of shoplifting and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On October 8, Kassandra Rose Rodeski, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On October 9, Aaron Lee Nakao, 43, of Crystal, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 9, Matthew Nathaniel Walker, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On October 9, Troy Duane Johnson, 55, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On October 9, Choua Vang, 38, of St. Paul, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of 1st degree criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, theft, and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, an Anoka County warrant for theft, a Ramsey County warrant for check forgery and a Scott County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 10, Jerry Reeves Banto, 23, of Wayzata, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On October 10, John Michael Rosenlund, 51, of Issaquah, WA, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for trespassing violations.
On October 10, Justin Thomas Petroska, 24, of Eden Prairie, was arrested in Meeker County on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On October 10, Jeffory David Staples, 69, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.