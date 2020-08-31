Wright Sheriff MT

On August 24, Cody Robert Nelson, 26, of Saint Francis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County Warrant for Careless Driving.

 On August 24, Sean Michael Silk, 37, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County Warrant for Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

 On August 24, Renee Ann White, 28, of Eagan, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County Warrant for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

On August 24, Andrew James Sebek, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for Violate Order for Protection.

On August 24, Shawn Conrad Tregoning, 29, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County Warrant for Theft.

On August 24, Ismael Yannick Toovi, 20, of Cambridge, was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.

On August 24, Zachary Drew Saman-Neft, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.

On August 24, Chris David Giles-Ambriz, 23, of Long Prairie, was arrested in Todd County a Wright County warrant for 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

On August 25, Jacob Dean Theis, 28, of Saint Francis, was arrested in Sherburne County a Wright County warrant for Theft and Counterfeiting of Currency.

On August 25, Christine Louise Schneider, 62, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale a Wright County warrant for 4th degree Burglary.

On August 25, Megan Marie Peirce, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.

On August 26, Martin Dennis Jackson, 50, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

On August 26, Samantha Marie Zelinski, 51, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Scott County warrant for Theft.

On August 26, Michael Lee Hult, 34, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on a Department of Corrections warrant for Parole Violation.

On August 26, Nicholas Robert Fobbe, 32, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Stalking.

On August 26, Alexander Daniel Bemis, 21, of Mora, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.

On August 27, Ashley Anne Love, 28, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd degree DWI.

On August 27, Michael Joel Rydzinski, 24, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a charge of Domestic Assault.

On August 27, Maurice Edward Crumble Somerson, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.

On August 27, Christopher Anthony Jones, 40, of St Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession and a Department of Corrections warrant for Parole Violation.

On August 27, Richard Edward Poppen, 35, of Waverly, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree DWI.

On August 27, Daniel John Berndt, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Maple Grove on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.

On August 27, Matthew Gregory Lepowsky, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.

On August 27, Amy Marie Kruger, 42, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Mille Lacs County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.

On August 28, Michael Dean Fahey, 38, of Onamia, was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On August 28, Robert Allen Haberman, 44, of Becker, was arrested in St Michael on a Mille Lacs County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.

On August 28, Dean Bradley Pehl, 54, of Vadnais Heights, was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancellation and on a Pine County warrant for Driving After Cancellation.

On August 28, Dallas Michele Fischer, 42, of Delano, was arrested in Sibley County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.

On August 28, Justin Kainoa Kaneakua, 39, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.

On August 28, Karissa Ann Larsen, 25, of Maple Grove, was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On August 29, Erin Marie Bell Karlsen, 39, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 4th degree DWI.

On August 29, Wyatt Robert Bostrom, 26, of Lake Worth, FL, was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On August 29, Logan Miles Freeman, 28, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 4th degree DWI.

On August 29, Martin Dennis Jackson, 50, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a charge of 4th degree Assault on a Peace Officer.

On August 29, Kent David Runksmeier, 55, of St Michael, was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 4th degree DWI.

On August 29, Andrew Curtis Pollari, 31, of Big Lake, was arrested in Otsego on a Department of Corrections warrant for Parole Violation.

On August 29, Cody James Krismer, 28, of Zumbro Falls, was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 5th degree Domestic Assault.

On August 30, Willie Depriest Pittman Jr, 38, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 1st degree DWI.

On August 30, George Dean Carlson, 50, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancellation.

On August 30, Joshua Davis Robinson, 34, of Rockford, was arrested in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.

On August 30, Henry Jesus Corrales, 28, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Stalking and a Renville County warrant for Domestic Assault.

On August 30, Paul Marcel Leonetti, 26, of Chaplin, was arrested in Rogers on a charge of Interfere Emergency Telephone Calls.

On August 30, Victor Nicholas Jude, 24, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Middleview TWP on a charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation.

