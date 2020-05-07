On April 27, Chad William Karja, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 27, Jesse John Hosek, 25, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On April 27, Brittian Emperial Hollie, 33, of Apple Valley, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On April 28, Michael Kevin Johnson, 34, of St. Michael, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 28, Ryan Elliott Russell, 50, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree assault violations.
On April 28, Scott Joseph Charbonneau, 41, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of theft.
On April 28, Davin Mark Gibbons, 49, of Holdingford, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of felon in possession of ammunition.
On April 29, Justin Lee Bieganowski, 35, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 29, Rahman Aleem Mann, 43, of Eagan, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County and Dakota County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 29, Dylan James Ganske, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of an order for protection.
On April 29, Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 23, of Onamia, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft violations.
On April 29, Randall David Chris Merritt, 51, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 30, Chad Michael Formo, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for parole violations.
On April 30, Jeremiah Anthony Roketa, 33, of Bowlus, was arrested in Monticello on a Benton County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 1, Jeremy Alan Hillukka, 41, of Wadena, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On May 1, Joseph Darrell Skogen, 43, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On May 1, James Brian Lynch, 56, of St. Paul, was arrested in Montrose on a Ramsey County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 1, Joe Patrick Stariha, 40, of South St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on a Dakota County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On May 1, Bernard Keith Jones, 57, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 1, Steven Gregory Panek, 57, of Goodridge, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On May 2, Haydn Benjamina Wagner, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On May 2, Terry Henry Grunwald, 36, of Princeton, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On May 2, Cole Raymond Roden, 26, of Circle Pines, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 2, Samantha-Jo Kathleen Welter, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 2, Thomas Patrick McEachern, 54, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 2, Edward Gabriel Hernandez, 22, of Austin, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On May 2, Kristi Lyn McEachern, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault and a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct violation.
On May 2, Eric Lee Morrison, 38, of Sartell, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and child endangerment.
On May 2, Nathan Wade Brandt, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 3, Curtis Gerald Kelly, 35, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI, 5th degree assault and trespassing.
On May 3, Kyler James Kleppe, 25, of Horace, ND, was arrested in Albertville on a Clay County warrant for carrying a pistol without a permit.
On May 3, Boedi Michael Mellgren, 18, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of motor vehicle theft.
On May 3, Allison Amalia Haro, 29, of St. Paul, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement, fleeing law enforcement, 1st degree criminal damage to property and 2nd degree assault.
On May 3, Jeffrey Phillip Metzger, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On May 3, Ryan Earl Fairbanks, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 4, Seth Adam Leonard, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
There were 19 Property Damage Accidents, 3 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 4 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 8 arrests for DWI, 5 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 45 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.