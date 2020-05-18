On May 11, Karleatha Lynn Felton, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On May 11, Eldon Brady Martin, 30, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On May 11, Lyric Isabel Bourassa, 22, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 11, Matthew Shane Harris, 30, of New Hope, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 2nd degree DWI test refusal and 3rd degree DWI.
On May 11, Kyle Gregory Payne, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 12, Johnathon Arlo Wiese, 21, of Clearwater, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On May 12, Antonio Randell Oatis, 31, of Little Falls, was arrested in Clearwater Township on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement.
On May 12, Tishinnia Yelthkisbah Curley-Baptiste, 29, of Mandan, ND, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On May 12, Jonathan Earl Swede Fitch, 18, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing law enforcement and a violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On May 12, Maurice Edward Crumble Somerson, 31, no permanent address, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for carrying a pistol without a permit.
On May 12, Nathan Emery Leaf, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree drug test refusal, 3rd degree DWI and an uncased firearm in a motor vehicle.
On May 13, Daniel Thomas Madden, 25, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On May 13, Zachary James Parker, 21, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On May 13, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for terroristic threat violations.
On May 13, Anna Marie Bremmer, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On May 13, James Cody Whittenton, 33, of Richfield, was arrested in Clearwater on an Anoka County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On May 14, Bayron Estuardo Matta, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Dakota County warrant for domestic assault.
On May 14, John Charles Wagner, 35, of Plymouth, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for weapon violations.
On May 14, James Gerald Gray, 25, of Waite Park, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On May 14, Holly Ann Weaver, 23, of Frazee, was arrested in Monticello on a Becker County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On May 14, Richard Edward Poppen, 35, of Waverly, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On May 15, Stefan Michael Patton Kehr, 31, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On May 15, Jennifer Susan Chadwick, 35, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 15, William Edward Imgrund, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On May 15, Jeffrey Thomas Lundquist, 44, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On May 16, Meghann Alice Meyer, 28, of Princeton, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for violation of no contact orders.
On May 16, Sarah Jean Pinke, 42, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County and Benton County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 17, Zachary William Bixby, 32, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On May 17, Camille Jeanne Wyatt, 65, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On May 17, Michael Robert Burlingame, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on Anoka County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and financial transaction card fraud.
On May 17, Tressa Maria Zachman, 38, of St. Michael, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 18, Dillon James Goodsky, 35, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on a St. Louis County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
There were 12 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 4 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 5 arrests for DWI, 6 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 30 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
