On June 15, Michael James Harrison, 43, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm violation.
On June 15, Michael Lee Rocco Hansen-Maier, 32, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 15, Jason James Martin, 55, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 15, Andrew William Hankins, 40, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 16, Jennifer Rose Atkinson, 33, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On June 16, Robert Edward Maloney, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of theft.
On June 16, Joseph James Schulte, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of possession of child pornography.
On June 17, John Russell Garthe, 44, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct violations.
On June 17, Alexander Phillip Otto, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 17, Christopher Robert Anderson, 48, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 17, Jeri Jerome Knopik, 38, of Litchfield, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 17, Connor Hammond Hagberg, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On June 17, Zachary Robert Frane, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On June 18, Nicole Ann Niesen, 27, of Hutchinson, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 18, Rachel Marie Taylor, 36, of Mounds View, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County and Sherburne County warrants for financial transaction card fraud use.
On June 18, Debra June Anderson, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 18, Braden Eugene Laures, 23, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On June 18, Chell Christopher Luesse, 60, of St. Bonifacius, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
On June 18, Amber Johanna Dayon, 35, of Annandale, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 18, Nicholas Alexander Layton, 28, no permanent address, was arrested in Delano on a Brown County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On June 18, Teresa Joann Hanson, 58, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 1st degree possession with the intent to sell and 2nd degree and 5th degree possession of controlled substances.
On June 18, Goodrich Buckner, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree assault, domestic assault, terroristic threats, child endangerment and felon in possession of ammunition.
On June 18, Joslyn Renae Erickson, 50, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 19, Petter Guillermo Corrales, 30, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 2nd degree assault and 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance violations.
On June 19, Terry Gene Engelke, 54, of Colorado Springs, CO, was arrested in Douglas County on the charge of fugitive from justice and Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and receiving stolen property violations.
On June 19, Tyler James Campion, 32, of Chaska, was arrested in Carver County on Wright County warrants for child neglect and theft and a Hennepin County warrant for pharmacy violations.
On June 19, Matthew James Helps, 37, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 20, Ismael Yannick Toovi, 20, of Cambridge, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree sale and possession of a controlled substance.
On June 20, Kyle Gregory Payne, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree DWI refusal to test and 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 20, Joseph Daniel Zeidler, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 20, Kyle Edward Knock, 29, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 20, Carlos Juan Nieves Martinez, 53, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On June 20, Andrew Roy Olson, 31, of Hanover, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.
On June 21, Anthony Nathanial Durbin, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fleeing law enforcement and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
On June 21, Jeremiah Anthony Roketa, 33, of Bowlus, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree sale of a controlled substance.
On June 21, Robert Shannon Epps, 50, of Waite Park, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation.
On June 22, Brian Michael Johnsted, 51, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 22, Adam Michael Inderrieden, 35, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and fleeing law enforcement and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On June 22, Craig William Daniels, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
There were 15 Property Damage Accidents, 7 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 4 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, 10 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 69 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
