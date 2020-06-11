On June 1, Amadou Bah, 26, of Waite Park, was arrested in Clearwater Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 1, Shawn Conrad Tregoning, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement.
On June 1, Kaitlyn Anne Hitchcock, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and ineligible person in possession of ammunition.
On June 1, Adam Eldon Switala, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 1, Sean Michael Swenson, 35, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 1, Alexander Phillip Otto, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 1, Joseph Lee Williams, 45, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of interference with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On June 1, Deborah Lynn Wacker, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 2, Don Philippe Aubourg, 22, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested in Steele County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On June 2, Hattelene Renee Martinson, 26, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 2, Juan Pedro Perez-Hernandez, 37, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for attempt to coerce violations.
On June 2, Didrick John Lipponen, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 1st degree possession with intent to sell, 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On June 2, Ryan Matthew Dircks, 42, of Annandale, was arrested in Corinna Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 2, Steven Lee Emerson, 47, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 1st degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 2, Joseph Daniel Zeidler, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of domestic assault and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 2, Luke Patrick McLane, 27, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 3, Aleshia Lynn Becklund, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 3, Aaron Michael Kapp, 24, of Ramsey, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft.
On June 3, Damound Jahema Franks, 19, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for weapons violations.
On June 3, Matthew Paul Hurrle, 18, of Stillwater, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of receiving stolen property and false information to law enforcement and a Washington County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On June 3, Michelle Lynn Lundeen, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 4, Nichole Marie Poole, 41, of Big Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 4, Christine Ewelda Johnson, 39, of Litchfield, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 4, Donald Clifford Weese, 52, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for counterfeiting of currency violations.
On June 5, Tana June Spitzengel, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of receiving stolen property and a Wright County warrant for counterfeiting of currency violations.
On June 5, Jacob Dean Theis, 28, of St. Francis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft of a motor vehicle.
On June 5, Dalton James Ertz, 24, of Oak Grove, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft of a motor vehicle.
On June 5, Jay Charles Weber, 36, of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 5, Joshua Mark Betker, 42, of Hutchinson, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for stalking violations.
On June 5, Robert Joseph Smith, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 4thdegree criminal damage to property violations.
On June 5, Samantha Ann Freichels, 20, of Crystal, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and 5th degree assault.
On June 5, Eric Ryan Schultz, 40, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Koochiching County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 5, William Fredrick McKinley, 60, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for stalking violations.
On June 5, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 50, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 6, Derek John LaClaire, 43, of Anoka, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
On June 6, Jennifer Alyce Pregler, 28, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 6, Nicholas Robert Fobbe, 32, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for terroristic threat violations.
On June 6, Ross Norman Jordan, 38, of Clearwater, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 6, Kelsey Lynette Hroncich, 31, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 7, Nathan Paul Antrim, 47, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
There were 40 Property Damage Accidents, 7 Personal Injury Accidents, 6 Hit and Run Accidents and 6 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 73 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.