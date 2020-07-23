On July 13, Brandy Lynn Brown, 34, of Oliva, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On July 13, Allison Rebecca Ende, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 13, David Alan Glubke, 61, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violation.
On July 13, Michael Seth Picht, 55, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 1st degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On July 13, Christopher Douglas Noetzelman, 37, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 14, Jessica Ann Delgado, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 14, Jeffrey Joseph Krieger, 48, of St. Paul, was arrested in Mower County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary and a WI Department of Corrections warrant for 2nd degree burglary.
On July 14, Andrew William Scheie, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On July 14, Ryan Scott Melchior, 33, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On July 14, Cody Robert Olson, 19, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 15, Jacob Ryan Bird, 19, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of intent to escape motor vehicle registration tax.
On July 15, Jonathan Earl Swede Fitch, 19, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On July 15, Danny K. Mead, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On July 15, Samantha Ann Freichels, 20, of Crystal, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for theft and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 15, Nathan Lawrence Matten, 29, of Annandale, was arrested in Maple Lake on a McLeod County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 15, Raymond Chester Zandstra, 67, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On July 15, Roy Rayis Lovelace, 28, of Bena, was arrested in Walker-Cass County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 15, Winter David Aubin Cloud, 19, of Bemidji, was arrested in Monticello on a Becker County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Beltrami County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On July 15, Brandon Ralph Guertin, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 15, Darin Roger Decker, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic assault, 5th degree assault, obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct.
On July 15, Jacob Mauritz Giles, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of obstruction with force.
On July 16, Corey Joseph Aguirre, 28, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 4th degree assault and obstruction of legal process.
On July 16, Austin Richard Berthiaume, 24, of Big Lake, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 3rd degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.
On July 16, Jacob Ryan Holland, 20, of Duluth, was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary violation.
On July 16, Anthony Michael Barnes, 18, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Blue Earth County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On July 16, Leonard Ray Brozynski, 58, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On July 16, Benjamin Michael Ogren, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 16, Stanley James Peppin, 34, of Mora, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On July 16, Donavan Gary Depatto, 36, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On July 16, Vaughn Jarod Coklas, 19, of Andover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 17, Connor Michael Kuhlman, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Marysville Township on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On July 17, Nathan Lee Eck, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On July 17, Joshua Thomas Heineman, 34, of Little Falls, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and violation of an order for protection.
On July 17, Eric Michael Moe, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.
On July 18, Matthew David Garlitz, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree assault and obstruction of legal process.
On July 18, Jonathan Mikell Mitchell, 25, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault and Ramsey County warrants for violation of an order for protection and domestic assault.
On July 18, Bryan Keith Smith, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a Mille Lacs County warrant for domestic assault.
On July 18, Karlie Anna Desiree Jacobson, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 18, Charles Philip Berg, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On July 18, Jeffrey Lee Butler, 48, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 18, Marcel Merrida, 63, of Waite Park, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On July 19, Jacob Todd Smith, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On July 19, Terra Joy Jensen, 31, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.