On June 22, Justin Hayward Trueblood, 42, of Brownton, was arrested in Scott County on Wright County warrants for violation of orders for protection.
On June 22, Michael Gerald Nieters, 49, of Aitkin, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree burglary violations.
On June 22, Jerry Joseph Blahut, 36, of Detroit Lakes, was arrested in Clay County on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 22, Wayne Mitchell Zitzloff, 28, of Champlin, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 22, Ashley Marie Gieseke, 32, of St. Paul, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 22, George Ogenche Obiri, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On June 23, Harry Dell Anderson, 46, of South Haven, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 23, Colten Vaughn Weber, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 23, Micah Jared Leonetti, 36, of Champlin, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On June 23, Brian Lee Hall, 39, of Long Prairie, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a Todd County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 23, Lamina May Harris, 42, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 23, Derek Douglas Plante, 23, of Little Falls, was arrested in St. Michael on a Morrison County warrant for 2nddegree assault and a Stearns County warrant for 3rd degree assault.
On June 24, Joseph Tyler Senear, 34, of Rogers, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County court orders for violation of an order for protection and 3rd degree burglary violations.
On June 24, Nicholas Allan Styrbicky, 25, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 4th degree DWI violations.
On June 24, Samuel Charles Skelton, 57, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 24, Victor Alfonso Giron, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 24, Clayton Robert Kessler, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for parole violations.
On June 25, Michael Gary Blizil, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 25, Leticia Angelica Nunez, 25, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On June 25, Joshua Mark Betker, 42, of Hutchinson, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for stalking violations.
On June 25, Sean Alan Ostman, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On June 25, David Carl Waldo, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Hennepin County warrant for 1st degree robbery.
On June 26, Zachary Lynn Pointer, 27, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On June 26, Anne Kaia Nelson, 44, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 26, Ryan Taylor Kelly, 42, of Montrose, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 26, Michael Robert Durbin, 55, of Annandale, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 26, Luke James Gibson, 42, of Elk River, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 26, Nathan Jon Wobbrock, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 26, Camren Richard Junker-Schultz, 25, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 27, Jon Gerald Wick, 37, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 27, Dirk Anton Martinez, 40, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 27, Jesse Allan Bobendrier, 38, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On June 28, Steven James Meyer, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of negligent storage of firearms and disorderly conduct.
On June 28, April Ann Roberge, 47, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 28, Meghan Rae Boltz, 21, of Dassel, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 28, Bo Allen Bieniek, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Southside Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 28, Timothy James Meyers, 27, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of theft.
On June 28, Brandon Willard Boxell Muehring, 34, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Corrina Township on a Nicollet County warrant for driving after revocation.
On June 28, Evette Ann Anderson, 45, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 1st degree burglary, violation of a harassment restraining order, interference with a 911 call and domestic assault and a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 28, Jennifer Lee Davis, 41, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of possession of counterfeit currency.
On June 28, Timothy John Dishneau, 51, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On June 28, Eugene Birris, 20, no permanent address, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and criminal vehicular operation.
On June 29, Frederick William Radiske, 45, of Bethel, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary violations.
On June 29, Reese Allan Hooper, 33, of South Haven, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
There were 19 Property Damage Accidents, 1 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Hit and Run Accidents and 4 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, 3 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 103 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
