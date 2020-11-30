On November 23, Terry Henry Grunwald, 37, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On November 23, Megan Jean McEachern, 29, of Elk River, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sherburne County warrant for child endangerment.
On November 23, Tristan Lee Roy 23, of Sartell, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 23, Joseph James Sufka, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of stalking and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 23, Brett Alan Pendergrass, 45, of Annandale, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of motor vehicle theft and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On November 23, Brooklyn Gwen Boerboom, 20, of Taunton, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On November 23, Nathan Earl Robb, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation and a Hennepin County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.
On November 23, Raymond James Patraw, 45, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of domestic assault by strangulation, criminal damage to property, interference with a 911 call and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 23, Lucas Walter Bachel, 18, of South Haven, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On November 24, Mason Michael White, 41, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for possession of shoplifting gear violations.
On November 24, David Alan Constenius, 38, of Dassel, was arrested in Cokato Township on the charge of 2nddegree DWI.
On November 24, Joshua Ward, 34, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On November 25, David John Bemboon, 36, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety and a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 25, Mollie Dean Kent, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On November 25, Dakota Charles Bruns, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on an Olmsted County warrant for 3rd degree assault.
On November 25, Scott Joseph Charbonneau, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County and Isanti County warrants for theft violations.
On November 25, Anthony Allen Lim, 29, of Minnetonka, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 25, Ernest George Sorensen, 57, of Delano, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of 2nd degree assault.
On November 26, Trinity Paul Case, 23, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on an Anoka County warrant for domestic assault.
On November 26, Jon Gerald Story, 56, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On November 26, Kyler Keith McCoy, 22, of Clearwater, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 27, John Charles Smith, 43, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Carver County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 27, Roman Lee Lundberg, 38, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on a Washington County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 27, Stephanie Katherine Duncan, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 28, La’Davionne Tiwan Garrett, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on a Goodhue County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On November 28, Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 23, of Onamia, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for identity theft, a Mille Lacs County warrant for receiving stolen property and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 28, Troy Duane Engels, 54, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On November 28, Zachary Allen Johnson, 33, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On November 28, Jeffrey Duane Vergin, 39, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension.
On November 28, Zachary James Hintz, 23, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on an Anoka County warrant for a weapons violation.
On November 28, Rahsaan Allah El-Sadat, 44, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 28, Justin Hayward Trueblood, 43, of Brownton, was arrested in Watertown on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 29, Troy Rueben Nelson, 42, of Baldwin, WI, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and fugitive from justice.
On November 29, Marianna Kretsu Maki, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and obstruction of legal process.
On November 29, William Tyric Bell, 38, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charges of 2nd degree assault, 1st degree aggravated robbery, interference with a 911 call and terroristic threats.
On November 29, Jessica Lee Werness, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On November 29, Ethan Paul Coons, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree DWI refusal to test and introduction of controlled substance into a correctional facility.
On November 29, Bryan Keith Smith, 34, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for a weapons violation and a Mille Lacs County warrant for domestic assault.
On November 29, Angela Ann Ostwald, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On November 29, Matthew James Bydlon, 37, of Hanover, was arrested in St. Michael on a Hubbard County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
