On November 25, Tanner Charles Lynn, 26, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On November 25, Abdiaziz Osman Mohamed, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On November 25, Timothy Michael Roden, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in St. Cloud on Wright County warrants for theft.
On November 25, Allison Rebecca Ende, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On November 25, Joseph Eugene Dufeck, 44, of Rush City, was arrested in Chisago County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On November 25, Vicki Lynn Lance, 41, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery violations.
On November 25, Mark William Cerney, 36, of Faribault, was arrested in Rice County on Wright County warrants for 4th degree sale of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On November 25, Ebony Lynnea Leggett, 22, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of possession of burglary tools and shoplifting.
On November 25, Samiya Shalaun Hammond, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Hennepin County warrant on possession of burglary tools.
On November 25, Michael Alen Thunborg, 35, of Long Prairie, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Benton County warrant for 2nd degree assault and Morrison and Stearns County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 25, Jessica Marie Vannurden, 23, of Sartell, was arrested in Otsego on a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On November 25, Andrew Robert Lind-Behrends, 24, of Sartell, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On November 25, Staci Jane Simek, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 26, Heidi Lynn Curry, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 26, Jason James Snyder, 39, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 26, Ryan Michael Poppen, 34, of Waverly, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for theft.
On November 26, Carrie Sue Quarberg, 40, of Princeton, was arrested in Renville County on Wright County warrants for 2nd degree arson and theft and Wright County, Pine County and Washington County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 26, Eddie Ray Callahan, 37, of Waverly, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for firearm violations.
On November 26, James Allen Hage, 35, of Pillager, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud.
On November 26, Curtis Velenton Golden, 33, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and violation of a harassment restraining order and a Benton County warrant for domestic assault.
On November 26, Eric Lee Sayre, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On November 26, Fritz William Ericksen, 47, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 26, Vanessa Ann Mavencamp, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 26, Michael Jon Novak, 51, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On November 27, Daniel Gerald Peterson, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, theft, false information to law enforcement, drug violations and no proof of insurance violations.
On November 27, Russell Lee Kisner, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On November 27, Jeremy Michael Denault, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 27, James Benjamin Finden, 47, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance and 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 27, Denise Erika Pettis, 41, of Fridley, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On November 27, Mohamed Abdi Matan, 42, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.
On November 27, Chad Melvin Fobbe, 46, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On November 27, James Scott Beatty, 52, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On November 27, Alexander Owen Land, 21, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 28, John Ryan Kislenger, 34, of St. Paul, was arrested in South Haven on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 28, Kevin Michael Knese, 23, of Clearwater, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 28, Thomas John Peterson, 23, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo no the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 28, Dylan Isaac Arrell, 20, of Rogers, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On November 28, Matthew Alan Bergeron, 35, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct violations.
On November 28, Matthew Charles Ebert, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 28, Harmony Lynn Brickley, 19, of Delano, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement.
On November 28, Philip James Roberts, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of terroristic threats and 5th degree assault.
On November 29, Bailey William Effertz, 28, of Henderson, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 29, Taylor Bernice Thonvold, 25, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 29, Branden Randall Zinken, 29, of Rogers, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On November 29, Travis Lee Kruck, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for domestic assault, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation violations.
On November 30, Tyler Ladon Ring, 24, of New Hope, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On November 30, Daniel Alexander Kisling, 22, of Golden Valley, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 30, Tyre Chase Moeller, 21, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of domestic assault and obstruction of legal process.
On November 30, Samantha Jo Kathleen Welter, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault.
On November 30, Jamie John Feldhege, 32, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault.
On November 30, James Michael Holt, 67, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 30, Shane Alan Johnson, 33, of Sartell, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 4th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Douglas County warrant for theft, a Stearns County warrant for criminal vehicular operation and a North Carolina warrant for DWI.
On November 30, Kendra Rose Cornwell, 23, of Princeton, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 1, Jason Gilbert Hartel, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On December 1, Ross David Yingling, 42, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
There were 43 Property Damage Accidents, 6 Personal Injury Accidents, 5 Hit and Run Accidents and 7 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 6 arrests for DWI, 3 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 191 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Wright County Sheriff Activity Report for period ending December 2, 2019
