On December 14, Jeffrey Ronald Larson, 41, of Anoka, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On December 14, Matthew Dyllon Danay, 25, of Shoreview, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of receiving stolen property and 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 14, Troy Duane Engels, 54, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 14, Todd Douglas Johnson, 57, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Otsego on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 14, Da Lante Ramel Palmer, 21, of St Cloud, was arrested in Renville County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On December 14, Gregory Jones, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 14, Joshua Ward, 34, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On December 14, Spidel Wayne Browder, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Annandale on a Hennepin County warrant for predatory offender violations and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On December 14, Martez Romale Turner, 33, of Montrose, was arrested in Delano on the charge of careless driving.
On December 15, Justin Eugene Westphal, 34, of Otsego, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 15, Michael Robert Peterson, 50, of Pine City, was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On December 15. Mark Jones, 60, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of theft and fleeing law enforcement.
On December 15, Noah Joshua Ness, 32, of Royalton, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 16, Nathan Emery Leaf, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of false information to law enforcement and Wright County warrants for 3rd degree DWI, issuance of dishonored check and theft violations.
On December 16, Precious Ebony Love, 24, of Detroit, MI, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 16, Taylor Ryan Brummer, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 16, Ryan Douglas Day, 40, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 16, Ryan Michael Poppen, 35, of Waverly, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 17, Martez Romale Turner, 33, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On December 17, Ruby Lynn Kennedy, 44, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 17, Haydn Benjamina Wagner, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement and a Washington County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On December 18, Jamie Lee Braun, 39, no permanent address, was arrested in Washington County on Wright County warrants for counterfeiting of currency violations.
On December 18, Nicholas Allen Vinar, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On December 18, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On December 18, Shawn Michael Provost, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On December 18, Jesse James Jendro, 30, of Waite Park, was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery and an Isanti County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On December 18, Jessica Larae Braun, 32, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 19, Scott Dale Gifford, 28, of Isanti, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On December 19, Dillon Scott Hagedorn, 26, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of driving after cancellation.
On December 19, Paris Terrill Berry, 44, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Scott County warrant for trespassing.
On December 19, Ryan Matthew Granger, 42, of Crystal, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 20, Jake Connor Kurtzweg, 25, of Darwin, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 20, Valerie Lynn Ergen, 46, of Annandale, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.