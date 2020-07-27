On July 20, Alyssa Michelle Deheer, 28, of Paynesville, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 20, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Waverly, was arrested in McLeod County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, violation of a no contact order and domestic assault violations.
On July 20, Douglas Lamont Gatlin, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 20, Steven Philip Erickson, 34, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary violations and a Morrison County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 20, Matthew Ray Thurman, 26, of Becker, was arrested in Cokato on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On July 21, Seth Kenneth Wozniak, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 21, Michael John Sweeter, 24, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on Wright County warrant for theft, possession of counterfeit check and shoplifting gear violations and a Morrison County warrant for possession of shoplifting gear.
On July 21, Leslie Gene Robinson, 58, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On July 21, Jacob Thomas Spalding, 27, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for a parole violation.
On July 21, Damon Edward Yanta, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of violation of an order for protection, domestic assault and 5th degree assault.
On July 21, Steven Ramsey Schuster, 48, of Clearwater, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of controlled substance.
On July 21, Candice Marie Goehring, 54, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 21, Michael David Goehring, 50, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 21, Michael John Kauppi, 55, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 21, Nickolas Delray Williams, 29, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On July 22, Jeinni Maria Vazquez Martinez, 21, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 22, Lonnie James Baatz, 49, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On July 22, Jeremiah Edward Vieths, 33, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On July 22, Glenn Alan Nielsen, 66, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 22, Bradley Dean Keesling, 51, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 2nd criminal sexual conduct violations.
On July 23, Phillip Joseph Kirschner, 31, of Webster Groves, MO, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal conduct violations.
On July 23, Valerie Olive Mabera, 51, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree DWI violations.
On July 23, Brody Craig Stevens, 25, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic assault and 5th degree assault.
On July 23, Kelsey Elizabeth Price, 32, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 23, Michael Robert Durbin, 55, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On July 23, Chad Lawrance Bachmeier, 48, of South Haven, was arrested in Delano on the charges of 1st degree DWI, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 24, Adam Aaron Farrier, 29, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 24, Jennifer Lee Davis, 41, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 24, Benjamin Joseph Whelan, 28, of Golden Valley, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charges of 3rd degree DWI test refusal, domestic assault and transporting an uncased firearm.
On July 24, Poppy Marie Wellman, 45, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 24, Michael Paul Cappiello, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 24, Cory James Agre, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 4th degree sales of a controlled substance.
On July 24, Shawnasee Shapree Ricci-Smith, 24, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On July 24, Jennifer Kim Bruska, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 25, Melissa Ann Baker, 53, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 4th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On July 25, Derek James Painschab, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 25, Sara Lorraine Benzell, 31, of Sartell, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 26, Nicholas Jordan Hustoft, 38, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 26, Shannon Marie Dahlheimer, 45, of St. Michael, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 4thdegree DWI.
On July 26, Raoul Elias Johnson, 41, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 26, Edwin Acosta, 22, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 26, Lonnie James Baatz, 49, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On July 26, Valeri Carol Fix, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On July 26, Joshua Thomas Henning, 29, of Blaine, was arrested in Monticello on an Anoka County warrant for domestic assault.
