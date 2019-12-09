On December 1, Travis John McLain, 30, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 3rd degree burglary and theft.
On December 1, Samantha Jo Kathleen Welter, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 1st degree burglary.
On December 1, Melvin Dwayne Lockett, 57, of St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On December 1, Katlyn Cheryl Hudalla, 23, of St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations and a Stevens County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On December 2, Brian Patrick Hibbs, 30, of Mankato, was arrested in Blue Earth County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 2, Krystal Lindsey Andersen, 32, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for dishonored check violations.
On December 2, William Virgil Briggs, 49, of New Hope, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for domestic assault.
On December 3, Leah Leya Rozie, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.
On December 3, Camron Michael Peirce, 34, of Fridley, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for possession of shoplifting gear and driving after revocation and new charge of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
On December 3, Natalie Michelle Ramey, 37, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 3, Woodrow Ernest Breland, 51, no permanent address, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of fugitive from justice and Wright County warrants for 3rd degree burglary, terroristic threats, criminal damage to property and fleeing law enforcement violations.
On December 3, Nancy M. Bui, 28, of St. Paul, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement and a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 3, Shelby Ann Effertz, 22, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On December 3, Pong Vongsak, 37, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband in a correctional facility and Wright County warrants for violation of an order for protection and stalking.
On December 3, Hailey Marie Allord, 21, of Little Falls, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On December 4, Law La Soe, 24, of St. Paul, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 4, Hugh James Nelson, 68, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On December 4, Jordyn Matthew Miller, 25, of Cambridge, was arrested in Delano on an Isanti County warrant for 1st degree burglary.
On December 4, Amaro Martinez, 35, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 4, Richard Travis Fritz, 51, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 4, Patti Kay Trujillo, 63, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 4, Walker James Stokke, 18, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On December 4, Noressa Lynn Sanborn, 29, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 5, Patrick Douglas Cloutier, 35, of East Bethel, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of false information to law enforcement, a Benton County warrant for failure to appear, an Isanti County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On December 5, Mason Richard Edwards, 20, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 5, Earl Lynn Misner, 62, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 5, Joshua Jason Adams, 20, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 5, Blake Ryan Hanson, 41, of Mound, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 5, Justin Edwin Warnke, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree sale and 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 5, Alexander Robert Berthelsen, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 5, Jerrid Anderson Roushar, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne on Wright County warrants for 5th degree assault and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On December 5, Capri Lauren Martin, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for a motor vehicle registration violation.
On December 6, Briana Leigh Turner, 27, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 6, Joshua Scott Dugstad, 27, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On December 6, Adam Eldon Switala, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance in a school zone and a Hennepin County warrant for 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On December 6, Nykolas Edward D’Heilly, 21 of Annandale, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 3rd degree assault and domestic assault.
On December 6, Rachael Howard Robinson, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 6, Heather Lee Kuphal, 32, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On December 6, Patrick Laurence Jordan, 46, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 6, Sean Brian Weis, 45, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 6, Toree Rose Pool, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and theft violations.
On December 7, Jared Samuel Zimmermann, 42, of Loretto, was arrested in Monticello on a Scott County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 7, Alexander Joseph Anderson, 26, of Plymouth, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 7, Colin Thomas Pearson, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 7, Zachary Taylor Moulzolf, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 7, Anthony James Froelich, 55, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 7, Brian Lloyd Carlson, 56, of Elk River, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 7, Christine Marie Colling, 31, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for malicious punishment of a child.
On December 7, Dwayne Johnson, 52, of Wadena, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession and sale of a controlled substance.
On December 7, Kaari Christine Moen, 46, of Lake Elmo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 8, John M. Yufanyi, 39, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 8, Ronald Joseph Bzdok, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On December 8, Cody Alan Wright, 34, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Delano on Wright County warrants for domestic assault and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
There were 30 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 14 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 8 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 3 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 104 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
