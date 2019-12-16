On December 9, Amanda Elena Mohs, 38, of Clearwater, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree and 5th possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and driving after cancellation violations.
On December 10, Susan Ann Masterman, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 10, Michelle Ray Loren, 48, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On December 10, Amy Lyn Mandich, 33, of St. Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of theft.
On December 10, Shawn Shea Violette, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wadena County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 11, Brandon Marquies Jones, 24, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 11, David Charles Baker, 43, of Corcoran, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for failure to register as a predatory offender.
On December 11, Nathan Lee Eck, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 11, Amber Diane Alama, 21, of Annandale, was arrested in Ramsey County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree criminal damage to property and aiding an offender violation.
On December 11, James Eugene Bloom, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Kandiyohi County warrant for a traffic violation.
On December 11, Tony Daniel Courtright, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 11, Melissa Carlson, 40, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 12, Brandian Edwin Emerson, 25, of Waite Park, was arrested in Monticello on a Morrison County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 12, Kevin Leroy Beynon, 57, of Clearwater, was arrested in Monticello on an Anoka County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On November 12, Jennifer Elizabeth Haas, 27, of Waite Park, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 12, Jerrid Anderson Roushar, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On November 12, Anthony Allen Fokken, 45, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On November 12, Sara Marie Harrington, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.
On November 12, Devin Jarid Vu, 22, of Savage, was arrested in Scott County on Wright County warrants for stalking and possession of pornographic work violations.
On November 12, Shaquan Ray Rulford, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On November 12, Anthony Nathanial Durbin, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On November 12, Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 32, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On November 12, Jesse Jay Keller, 24, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Ramsey County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On November 13, Charles Theodore Lorentz, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 13, Peyton Mack Jackman, 22, of North Branch, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of criminal damage to property, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
On December 13, Jessica Marie Painschab Johnson, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Crow Wing County on Wright County warrants for 2nd degree sale and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On December 13, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 38, of Kimball, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 13, Thomas James Mattheisen, 61, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 13, Jay Michael Hazeman, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Hennepin County and Pine County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 14, Susan Lynn Spar, 55, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a McLeod County warrant for driving after cancellation.
On December 14, James Brandon Bush, 33, of Crosby, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On December 14, Mandel Leguy Roy, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of false information to law enforcement.
On December 14, Julie Marie Ford, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On December 14, Thomas John Gliniany, 68, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 15, Jeffrey James Nixon, 33, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 15, Gabriel J. Armbrust, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 15, Benjamin Walter Jorgenson, 34, of South Haven, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of false information to law enforcement, a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and an Isanti County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On December 15, Jason David Johnson, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 1st degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
On December 16, Brian James Anderson, 40, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
There were 40 Property Damage Accidents, 2 Personal Injury Accidents, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 11 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 5 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 3 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 137 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
