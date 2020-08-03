On July 27, Blayde Christopher Daniels, 60, of Monticello, was arrested in Benton County on Wright County and Sherburne County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 27, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree criminal damage to property.
On July 28, Phillip Bradley Sadler, 20, of Kandiyohi, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 28, Jenna Kathrin Newman, 28, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary violations.
On July 28, Toni Jean Klosterman, 26, of St. Paul, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 28, Toby Robert Schwanke, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On July 28, Paul Martin Pederson, 41, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 28, Michelle Nora Chapman, 50, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
On July 29, Corey Jamal Evans, 40, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On July 29, Jamie Terrell Smith, 32, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On July 29, Michelle Nora Chapman, 50, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse on contact order.
On July 29, Charles Arnold Euerle, 56, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On July 29, Alyssa Kay Corey, 42, of Winona, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of possession of shoplifting gear and shoplifting.
On July 30, Tyshawn Lashawn Linzy, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Big Lake on the charge of fleeing law enforcement and a Hennepin County warrant for check forgery.
On July 30, Andrew Joseph Rohwer, 37, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County court order for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 30, Brian Michael Johnsted, 51, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County, Anoka County and McLeod County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 30, Alexander John Neaton, 20, of Watertown, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 30, Lawrence Left Hand Bull, 26, of Richville, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 30, Alex Michael Ward, 24, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 30, Mohamed Abdille Mohamed, 22, of Chaska, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On July 31, Robert Lee Scarbrough, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of obstruction of legal process and toxic substance abuse.
On July 31, Luke Steven Lemire, 24, of Ramsey, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 31, Robert Edward Dexter, 29, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree DWI violations.
On July 31, Frank Richard Ford, 32, of St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for weapons violations.
On July 31, Jaden Allen Larson, 26, of Warren, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a Polk County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On July 31, Paris Samuel Morman, 25, of Roseville, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On July 31, Craig Adam Shoemaker, 30, of Blaine, was arrested in Itasca County on Wright County and Carver County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 31, Richard Joseph Hewett, 47, of Rush City, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 31, Rodney Lee Lennard, 46, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree assault and terroristic threats.
On July 31, Brady Rolland Helgeson, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 1, Terry Lee Dunn, 60, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 1, Erik Christopher Henry, 35, of Edina, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 1, Steven Ray L. Sanchez, 32, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a Sherburne County warrant for domestic assault.
On August 1, Nathan Earl Robb, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction with force and fleeing law enforcement.
On August 2, Donald Duane Shore, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 2, Kevin Thomas Moe, 33, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On August 2, Robert Lee Scarbrough, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of terroristic threats and violation of an order for protection.
On August 2, Bryant Joe Erickson, 39, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a McLeod County warrant for theft.
On August 2, Trevor Randal Weege, 31, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On August 2, Marcus Ricardo Brown, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On August 3, Candice Marie Goehring, 54, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
