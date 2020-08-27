On August 17, Alan Arnold Phenow, 71, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI refusal to test violations.
On August 17, Blake Ryan Hanson, 42, of Mound, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 17, Tyijuan Quinyetta Liddell, 21, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On August 17, Rodney Damaris Douglas, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested in Washington County on the charge of fugitive from justice and a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation.
On August 17, Tyler Dennis McCracken, 25, no permanent address, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On August 17, Benjamin Zachary Hanson, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
On August 17, Petter Guillermo Corrales, 30, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault and a Renville County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 18, Junell Christine Gravelle, 35, of Watertown, was arrested in Caver County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On August 18, Jeffrey James Sparks, 43, of Watertown, was arrested in Caver County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On August 18, Jesse David Miller, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 18, Gregory Keith Kraml, 51, of Cologne, was arrested in Caver County on the charge of Stalking.
On August 19, Nathan Scott Jones, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
On August 19, Michael Jon Novak, 51, of Bloomington, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession and a Mille Lacs County warrant for a Probation Violation.
On August 19, Susan Laine Helmke, 50, of St Paul, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 19, Wilbert Russell Wilcher, 40, of Columbia Heights, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
On August 19, Scot Andrew Herd, 47, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On August 19, Josepg Charles Huikko, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession and a Scott County warrant for 5th degree Meth Possession.
On August 19, Jeremy Leo Melin, 41, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Meth Possession, Domestic Assault and Giving a Peace Officer a False Name.
On August 19, Douglas Roger Johnson, 52, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On August 19, Mark Richard Liebeg, 50, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree Assault.
On August 19, Brandon Jarik Carlson, 28, of Albertville, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession and Driving After Suspension.
On August 20, Anna Marie Oehser, 44, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of Domestic Assault.
On August 20, Derek Joseph Warwas, 23, of Brainerd, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree Burglary.
On August 20, Benny Michael Wiggins, 39, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on the charge of Terroristic Threats.
On August 20, Da Lante Ramel Palmer, 21, of St Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Violate No Contact Order and a Stearns County warrant for Violate No Contact Order.
On August 20, Dustin John Schlagel, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo County on two Wright County warrants for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On August 20, Wayne Lee Thompson Potter, 32, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Otsego on an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On August 20, Brandon Jon Lund, 36, of Spirit Lake, ND, was arrested in Otter Tail County County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Transaction Fraud.
On August 20, Darius Desean Hosch, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a Department of Corrections warrant for Parole Violation.
On August 21, Angie Marie Kolden, 39, of Brainerd, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree Drug Sale.
On August 21, Michael Todd Lundgren, 44, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On August 21, Christopher Charles Watson, 41, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession and a Sherburne County warrant for 5thdegree Controlled Substance Possession.
On August 21, Jennifer Kim Bruska, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Authority to Detain for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On August 21, Leslie Gene Robinson, 58, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Olmsted County on a Wright County warrant for Theft and a Meeker County warrant for Theft.
On August 21, Amelia Meradith Lang, 35, of Vadnais Heights, was arrested in Buffalo on a McLeod County warrant for Possession of Shoplifting gear and a Carver County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On August 21, Deborah Lea Ann Kenyon-Woessner, 34, of Fergus Falls, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI Refuse to Submit a Test.
On August 22, Jalen Lee Wuchko, 24, of Randall, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 22, Nathan Earl Robb, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Driving After Cancellation.
On August 22, Toby Lynn Scheelk, 43, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 22, Mitch Raymond Helberg, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On August 23, Brian Lee Anderson, 33, of Ramsey, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 23, Brandon Eugene Laures, 23, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Hennepin County warrant for Carry a Pistol Without a Permit.
There were 21 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 3 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, and 105 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
