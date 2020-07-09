On June 29, Daniel John Gustavson, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 29, Daniel Ryan Manke, 40, of Annandale, was arrested in Southside Township on an Aitkin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 29, Dustin Hunter Brown, 24, of Annandale, was arrested in Corrina Township on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On June 30, Matthew Gregory Lepowsky, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for 3rd degree and 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance
On June 30, Terrence Mathew Anderson, 27, of Fridley, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree sale of a controlled substance.
On June 30, Ryan Tyler Eggen, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 30, Jeremy Lee Anderson, 30, of Plymouth, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 30, Stanley James Peppin, 34, of Mora, was arrested in Annandale on an Isanti County warrant for theft.
On July 1, Dale Charles Kryzer, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 1, Taylor J. Scholin, 24, no permanent address, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance
On July 1, Dustin John Babler, 43, of St. Bonifacius, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On July 2, Jacob Anthony Montague, 29, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for theft violations.
On July 2, Adrian Sanchez Vazquez, 19, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On July 2, Jeffrey Roy Curtis, 59, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 2, Leroy Paul Olson Elliott, 34, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On July 3, Jerry Jerome Stoltz, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On July 4, Joseph Steward Barse, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation violations.
On July 4, Kevin Bosire Moracha, 28, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On July 4, Matthew Nathaniel Walker, 27, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 4, Danny K. Mead, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On July 5, Terry Henry Grunwald, 36, of Princeton, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On July 5, Ariane Marie Long, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 5, Brady Allen Lietzau, 30, of Darwin, was arrested in Cokato Township, on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sibley County warrant for theft.
On July 5, Zachary Vincent Wolf, 24, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 5, Gregory Richard Decker, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree assault, 2nddegree DWI test refusal and domestic assault.
On July 5, Brandon Lee Warnke, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On July 6, Daniel Keith Gutknecht, 60, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On July 6, Kyle Jonathon Foster, 30, of St. Paul, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On July 6, Paul Michael Adams, 38, of Rice, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
