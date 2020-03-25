To support Wright County residents in this time of need, Wright County Public Health has established several resource listings accessible by the public.
For help with things like food, transportation, medication access, mental health care, or services for seniors, visit co.wright.mn.us/948/Resources. This is a local resource listing that is updated as often as possible. If you cannot find the information you need, text or call the Wright County coronavirus hotline at (763) 682-7607.
The Wright County coronavirus hotline is monitored Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The hotline is for non-emergencies; if you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.
Questions specific to COVID-19, such as those about symptoms or getting tested, should be directed to the Minnesota Department of Health at (651) 201-3920. Questions about community mitigation (i.e. schools, child cares, businesses) should be directed to the State of Minnesota at (651) 297-1304.
Public Health staff are working diligently to identify local resources and continue to update the website as more information becomes available. If anyone is aware of additional resources that are not listed on the website, call or text the hotline.
