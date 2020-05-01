Earlier this month, the Wright County Board of Commissioners received a request from Sheriff Sean Deringer to modify a portion of the fee schedule for his office. The proposed change would reduce the cost for a permit to carry application specific to current and retired Wright County Sheriff’s Office employees and their spouses, active or retired law enforcement officers who reside in Wright County and military veterans and their spouses.
As part of any fee change proposal, a public hearing needs to be held at a county board meeting is required. That hearing was part of the county board’s April 28 agenda.
Deringer was at the meeting to represent the sheriff’s office and Wright County Veteran Services Director Greg Pickard was also at the meeting. Deringer said he has received many comments from people who endorsed the idea of reducing the fees from $100 for the permit to carry applications to $10 for Wright County Sheriff’s Office employees and those retired in good standing and $25 for spouses of sheriff’s office employees, active or retired peace offices and veterans and their spouses.
“I just want to thank you for bringing this up,” Deringer told the board. “This has been something that I’ve felt was important to me for personal and professional reasons. I’ve received a number of positive comments since it was posted in the paper. People are very appreciative. I know Greg’s people are very appreciative with what we’re trying to do. I would just like to thank you for bringing this up and allowing us the opportunity to see if we could change these up.”
Nobody from the public came to speak out in favor or against the proposal, which ended the public hearing. The board voted unanimously to approve the requested fee changes, which take effect immediately.
