Those who test positive for COVID-19 may not receive a case investigation call from the department of health until a few days after their positive test results come back. To help ensure safety for your loved ones and the community, follow the guidelines for isolation and quarantine.
Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID-19:
Isolate at home. Do not go to work, school, or any other place outside the home. As much as possible, separate yourself from those in your household. Stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom, if possible.
Notify your close contacts. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for a total of 15 cumulative minutes per 24 hours during their infectious period. The infectious period starts two days before you experienced symptoms or two days before you were tested and lasts until you meet the below isolation criteria.
Isolate until the following are true:
- It has been at least 10 days since your symptoms first started or (if you don’t have symptoms) you tested positive for COVID-19
- You have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications
- Your other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving
If you are isolating and need help getting food, medication, or other essential items, call the Wright County COVID-19 Information Line at 763-682-7607.
Those who were in close contact with someone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive for COVID-19:
Quarantine at home until it has been 14 days since you were last in close contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and in their infectious period (as defined above). Only leave home to do essential tasks; wear a mask.
Close contacts are encouraged to get tested a week after their last exposure. Regardless of a negative test, close contacts should quarantine for 14 days.
Following these guidelines can help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.
Visit Wright County Public Health (http://www.co.wright.mn.us/945/Coronavirus-COVID-19) and Minnesota Department of Health (https://www.health.state.mn.us/) for COVID-19 information. Follow Wright County Public Health on Facebook for local updates.
