During this time, we understand that visiting parks and trails will provide citizens with an opportunity for physical activity, relaxation, and place to enjoy the outdoors all while maintaining some of the recommendations put forth by the CDC, WHO, and the state of Minnesota. With that understanding we have identified the following impacts.
At this time all Parks and Trails will remain open, please following social distancing recommendations.
The Parks and Recreation Department is recommending not to use playgrounds, due to sanitation and that playgrounds by nature are social places and distancing guidelines are difficult to adhere to.
All Programs, events, and meetings will be postponed or cancelled through the month of April. We will be working with and contacting all partners, program registrants, and any other organization that currently have scheduled programs, events, and meetings at park facilities, to postpone or cancel.
The Nature Preschool at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park sponsored by Monticello Community Education and Wright County Parks and Recreation – will follow all school related postponements and closings related to the preschool. Please visit the Monticello School District website for information regarding closures and available services.
We will not accept any facility reservations for the following dates, March 16 – April 30, 2020. We are continuing to plan on opening the campgrounds, picnic shelters and other summer facilities on May 1, 2020. We will continue to accept facility reservations for events dated after May 1, 2020. The Wright County Board of Commissioners will be reviewing plans related to campgrounds, swimming beaches, and day use facility operations on Tuesday, April 7th. Additional information related to these plans will be updated after April 7th.
As a best practice to prevent the spread of viruses and in response to concerns over COVID-19, Wright County Parks and Recreation will be increasing cleaning efforts at our park facilities. In addition to our regular routines.
For up to date information about COVID-19 and the steps that Wright County is taking please visit www.co.wright.mn.us/945/Coronavirus-COVID-19. Please be safe and take extra precautions such as providing your owns hand sanitizer while visiting parks during this time.
