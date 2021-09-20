On September 13, Jesse Floyd Mayes, 33, of Robbinsdale, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On September 13, Christopher James Berthelsen, 26, of Little Falls, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On September 13, Brent Allen Barkhausen, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree DWI and violation of an order for protection.
On September 13, Russell Wesley Hanson, 26, no permanent address, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations and a Morrison County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 13, Ethan Paul Coons, 19, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 13, Marissa Jo Qunell, 39, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On September 13, Daniel Eric Kaeter, 42, of St. Stephen, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On September 14, Scott Joseph Charbonneau, 43, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 14, Pearline Sadia Townsend, 38, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On September 14, Jason Clifford Wehmas, 43, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 14, Glasco Lonnie Wortham, 26, of St. Paul, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 14, H Taylor Joel Bohnenstingl, 29, of Elk River, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On September 14, Jessica Marie Martinez, 25, of Inver Grove Heights, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On September 14, Daniel Byron Gordon, 33, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On September 14, Ashley Lynn Kramer, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On September 14, Dalton Zachary Demarais, 22, of Milaca, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On September 14, Tyler William Horstman, 32, of New Hope, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 14, Craig James Grimlie, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charges of 3rd degree burglary and violation of a harassment restraining order.
On September 14, Dylan David Beilke, 26, of Sauk Centre, was arrested in Clearwater Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 15, Gregory Haakon Olson, 40, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 15, Micah Jared Leonetti, 37, of Champlin, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for receiving stolen property and theft violations.
On September 15, Tanner David Crane, 19, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree burglary violations.
On September 15, Joseph Lee Williams, 46, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 15, Pamela Lynn Meyer, 57, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On September 16, Tyler James LaFave, 27, no permanent address, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree burglary violations.
On September 16, Edward Thomas Misamore, 49, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 16, Camron Michael Peirce, 35, of Fridley, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 16, Ian Michael Strempke, 32, of Randall, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On September 16, Vladimir Petrovich Koop, 38, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 16, Valerie Olive Mabera, 52, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree DWI violations.
On September 16, Marvin Smith, 61, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of indecent exposure.
On September 17, Jeffrey Allen Szaflarski, 41, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On September 17, Jay Brian Vasquez, 46, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On September 17, Travis Joshua Fairbanks, 30, of Ogema, was arrested in Monticello on a Becker County warrant for issuance of dishonored check.
On September 18, Brandon Daniel Eggen, 22, of Milaca, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 18, Kiontae Jamaal Robinson, 20, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violations.
On September 18, Valerie Olive Mabera, 52, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 1st degree DWI violations.
On September 18, Toree Rose Pool, 28, of Watertown, was arrested in Delano on Wright County warrant for theft and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 18, Connor Michael Kuhlman, 22, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and violation of a domestic abuses no contact order.
On September 19, Andrew Lynn Lynas, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 19, Steven Ray L. Sanchez, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On September 19, Gavin Eugene Ovshak, 22, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 19, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 51, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of an order for protection.
On September 20, Chantal Marie Scott, 30, of St. Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 20, Richard Anthony Penaz, 48, of Sandstone, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.